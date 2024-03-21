National

Lok Sabha Polls: Be Careful Of BJP’s 'Conspiracies', Akhilesh Tells SP Workers

The party workers need to pay attention on protecting the booths because the country, democracy and the Constitution will survive only when the BJP goes out of power, Yadav was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the party.

PTI
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav Photo: Screengrab from @samajwadiparty on X
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday asked the party workers to be careful of the BJP's "conspiracies" during voting in the Lok Sabha elections and not be misled by the ruling party.

While addressing the workers at the party's state headquarters here, he said, "The eyes of the entire country are on Uttar Pradesh which will play an important and decisive role in the Lok Sabha elections. We have to be careful of the conspiracies of the BJP and remain alert while voting and not be misled by the BJP." 

On the issue of electoral bonds, the SP chief alleged that the BJP has been exposed in donation collection. "BJP took donations even from the pharmaceutical company that made Covid vaccine. Frustrated by the exposure of donation collection, the party is attacking the opposition." 

He alleged that the BJP is now freezing some accounts of the opposition because its "donation theft" has been exposed.

Praising former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Yadav said there has been no greater leader than him in providing rights to the farmers in the country. 

"He was the first to raise the voice of the poor and farmers and struggled to get them their rights. We all will work together to follow his path," he stressed.

He said that only when the BJP is ousted, democracy will survive in the country. 

"If the BJP loses, the youth will get jobs, farmers will get MSP for their crops," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

