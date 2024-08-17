Lightning Strikes Kill 3 Women, 7 Others Injured In Chhattisgarh; Compensation Announced

Lightning strikes killed three women while seven others sustained injuries in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Saturday. According to police, the victims were working in paddy fields when they were hit by the sudden discharge of electricity from the sky.
While two women lost their lives and seven others, all females, sustained injuries in Chandamuda village which falls within the jurisdiction of Pathalgaon police station, a similar incident of lightning killed another woman in Bagbahar area.
The deceased have been identified as Shraddha Yadav (35), Rakhi Painkara (20) and Akhiyaro Minj (40).
It has been reported that three out of the seven injured women were shifted to a hospital in Ambikapur in neighbouring Surguja district, while the other four were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pathalgaon, he said.
The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the the kin of each of the deceased, an official said.
What did the CM say?
Expressing grief over the incidents, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai posted on X, “Received the sad news about the death of three women and injuries to many others in incidents of lightning strikes in Jashpur district. The injured women were admitted to hospital by the district administration. Instructions were given to the district administration to provide better treatment to them.”
The CM expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Recent incidents of lightning
Recently over 30 people were reportedly killed in separate incidents across Uttar Pradesh due to lightning strikes. Dozens of people in these districts have suffered burn injuries as well.
In Bihar, over 40 people have lost their lives in various districts due to frequent incidents of lightning..
What is the cause?
Taking cognisance of the heightened frequency of deadly lightning and thunderstorms in recent times, senior scientists on Saturday held global warming due to climate change accountable for it.
Their remarks came in connection with the recent deaths in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. As per reports, most of them were either transplanting paddy in fields, grazing cattle or taking shelter under trees to protect themselves from the rain.