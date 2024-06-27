National

Bihar: Girl Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike In Sitamarhi While Making Reel During Rain | VIDEO

Notably, the weather bulletin forecast that "isolated heavy rainfall" is very likely over Bihar during June 27 and July 1.

X/@sdcworldoff
Screengrab of the viral video. | Photo: X/@sdcworldoff
info_icon

In a miraculous event, a girl got saved by quickly running away as lightning struck extremely close to where she was standing while making a reel in the rain in Bihar's Sitamarhi. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

The girl is seen dancing in rain in the video when the lightning strikes. Reacting promptly, she covers her ears and runs away from the place.

WATCH:

While the video went highly viral on social media, it also gained various reactions on the platform.

One of the users went the dark humour way and commented, "Craze for name n fame can get u into photo frame."

"Nature, calamities cannot be predicted, lucky that lightning struck nearby, but the amount of energy, lightening electric, static charge can incinerate objects, including non-biological, human instantly!!! Incredible power of lightening/nature," another X user reacted.

Some said, "Well captured" while others said "Narrow escape". Several users also asked people to stay aware as monsoon season is on its way.

Earlier on Wednesday, as many as five persons died in lightning strikes in Odisha's Bargarh and Balangir districts. Three persons were struck while sitting under a banyan tree near their village, while two others were hit while working in their paddy field.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased persons.

BIHAR WEATHER

The India Meteorological Department said that a cyclonic circulation lies over central Gujarat and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to west Bihar in lower tropospheric levels.

The weather bulletin said that "isolated heavy rainfall" is very likely over Bihar during June 27 and July 1, adding that the state is mostly likely to receive "isolated very heavy rainfall" on June 29.

Notably, in the last 24 hours, West Champaran's Ramnagar, Gopalganj, Supaul's Basua, Muzaffarpur's Saraiya and Bagaha district received significant downpour.

