Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Delhi

Gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely in the city and the maximum temperature will touch 35 degrees Celsius.

PTI
Light Rain, Drizzle Likely In Parts Of Delhi
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, with the weather office predicting light rain in parts of the city.

The air quality in the city stood in the moderate category with an AQI reading of 155.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

