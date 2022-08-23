Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Light Rain Likely In City

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city's minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal. 

Delhi rain (Representative image) PTI

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 9:59 am

The national capital witnessed a partly cloudy morning on Tuesday even as the weather office predicted light rain in the city during the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city's minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal. 

“There will be generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or drizzle on Tuesday. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius,” an IMD official said. 

Monday's maximum temperature had settled at 36.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Tuesday was 81 per cent, the weather office said. 

Heavy to light rains lashed Central Delhi on Sunday afternoon, bringing much-needed respite from hot and humid weather conditions.

-With PTI Input

