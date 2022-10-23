Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Last Date Of Fee Payment For Admission To DU's Undergraduate Programmes Extended To Oct 25

The university has said that candidates who fail to pay the admission fees by Tuesday will not be able to participate in any subsequent Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) rounds.

Students demanding entrance examination be re-introduced for admission to arts & science departments
The last date for payment of fees extended for admission to Delhi University Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 3:51 pm

The last date for payment of fees for admission to Delhi University's undergraduate programmes following the first round of seat allocation has been extended by a day to October 25. Earlier, the last date for online payment of the admission fee was October 24.

In a notification, Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said: "On the request of candidates, and considering the Diwali festivities, the last date for payment of fees by the candidates has been extended to 02 pm, Tuesday, October 25, 2022." 

The university has said that candidates who fail to pay the admission fees by Tuesday will not be able to participate in any subsequent Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) rounds. "Only the candidates who will pay the admission fees of CSAS Round–I will get the option of the upgrade," it said.

Over 72,800 candidates out of 80,164 have accepted the college and course allotted to them in Delhi University's first round of seat allocations, Registrar Vikas Gupta has said. However, only around 24,000 have only submitted their fees till Saturday 8 pm, he told PTI. The Delhi University said the vacant seat will be displayed on Wednesday

"Subsequently, the candidates who have taken the admission in CSAS Round–I can opt for 'Upgrade' and re-order their higher preferences from 10 am, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to 04:59 pm, Thursday, October 27, 2022," the university said. At Delhi University, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time.

Till last year, admissions used to be done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks, which saw skyrocketing cut-offs. The university used to announce up to seven cut-off lists every year.

(With PTI inputs)

