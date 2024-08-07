National

Large Group Of Bangladesh Nationals Stopped From Sneaking Into India: BSF

Bangladesh is currently engulfed into political crisis as the country’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from the top post, paving way for Bangladeshi Army to takeover.

Border Security Force(BSF) personnel on duty
Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said a large group of Bangladeshi nationals was prevented from sneaking into India via West Bengal along International Border(IB).

According to the news agency—ANI, Bangladeshi nationals trying to sneak into India following turmoil in the country were dispersed from the IB as they were trying to cross-over through several locations.

 "A large group of Bangladesh nationals gathered in patches at various locations at the International Border along North Bengal today evening. They were attempting to sneak into Indian territory. They were dispersed with the help of Border Guard Bangladesh, Civil Administration and BSF  personnel, " a senior BSF officer told ANI.

Earlier, moments after Hasina stepped down and the country’s army, led by its chief Waker-Uz-Zaman, formed an interim government in Dhaka, the BSF put all its posts on the entire 4,096-kilometer-long border on “high alert”, reports mentioned.

The government had also said it is closely monitoring the developments in Bangladesh and the acting director general of BSF, Daljit Chawdhary, had reached Kolkata along with senior brass from the headquarters to review the security at the border.

Reportedly, BSF soldiers have been asked to keep a close watch on any unauthorised entry of individuals from Bangladesh to India, and ensure that smugglers and terrorists do not take advantage of the situation for their nefarious activities.

As per reports, there are 1,096 border out-posts (BOPs) of the BSF on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) along West Bengal (2216.7 km), Assam (263 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Tripura (856 km) and Mizoram (318 km).

