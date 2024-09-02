2 Women Dead As Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Track In J&K's Reasi

Two women pilgrims died while a girl was injured in a landslide on the new track to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday.
According to news agency PTI, the incident occurred near Panchi, three kilometres ahead of Bhawan, at approximately 2:35 pm on Monday. A portion of an overhead iron structure was also damaged in the landslide.
The pilgrims were en route to the shrine when they became trapped under the fallen structure. Deputy Commissioner of Reasi, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, confirmed the incident, stating that preliminary reports indicate two women have died and a girl has been seriously injured.
A video from the spot showed debris of the fallen structure on the route.
A rescue operation was launched immediately, and the movement of pilgrims on the track has been suspended. Officials are currently investigating the incident.
Last month, a landslide struck the yatra route of the shrine, but fortunately and the pilgrimage was resumed from an alternate route. There was no casualty or injury in the landslide.
This latest incident comes after a stampede at the shrine on New Year's Day in 2022 resulted in the deaths of 12 pilgrims and injured 16 others.