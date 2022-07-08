Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Condition Improving Gradually: Sources

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s condition is gradually improving and he is likely to be shifted to a ward in a few days, a source said.

undefined
File photo of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. Sushil Modi Makes Fresh ‘Benami’ Property Charges Against Lalu Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 4:06 pm

The condition of RJD president Lalu Prasad, who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS in New Delhi, is gradually improving, sources said on Friday.

The 74-year-old former Bihar chief minister is admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital's Cardio Neuro (CN) Centre.

His condition is gradually improving and he is likely to be shifted to a ward in a few days, a source said.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Prasad and enquired about his health from doctors.

Related stories

Rahul Gandhi Enquires About RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Health At AIIMS In Delhi

Rajnath Singh Speaks To Tejashwi Yadav On Lalu Prasad Yadav's Health

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Health Remains‘Critical’ At AIIMS

Prasad, who was admitted to a Patna hospital with multiple fractures due to a fall, was brought to Delhi in an air ambulance on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav had said that his father's condition had shown "improvement" but the decision to take him to Delhi was taken as the doctors at AIIMS here are well-versed with his medical history.

Out on bail in fodder scam cases, Prasad had last month obtained permission from the Jharkhand High Court for travelling abroad, preferably Singapore, to get a kidney transplant.

On whether it would be possible to go to Singapore, Yadav had said if in two-four weeks he can undertake international travel, "we may take him to Singapore."

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Bihar Former Chief Minister Former Union Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav Health Condition AIIMS Rahul Gandhi Congress Jharkhand High Court Singapore
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 