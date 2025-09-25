Ladakh Weather Report: Clear Skies, Crisp Temperatures Between 9°C and 16°C

Ladakh Weather in September

Ladakh weather in September represents a transition period from summer to pre-winter conditions. Early September temperatures range between 10-15°C during daytime, with nighttime temperatures dropping to 0°C or below.

Late September conditions show maximum temperatures of 7-15°C with nights becoming significantly colder at 0°C to -7°C. The region experiences 8-15 rainy days during the month with approximately 37-76mm total precipitation.

Current September weather averages show: