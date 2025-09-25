Ladakh Weather Report: Clear Skies, Crisp Temperatures Between 9°C and 16°C

Ladakh experiences clear skies with 9-16°C temperatures today
Leh records 7-14°C, while Kargil shows 11°C with sunny conditions
September transition period brings cooler nights near 0°C or below
Excellent air quality with minimal pollution; no weather warnings issued
Ladakh weather today shows bright, clear conditions with temperatures ranging from 9°C to 16°C on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Weather in Ladakh today features mainly clear skies with excellent visibility across the region.
Current Weather Conditions
Current temperature at 9°C in the morning with 24% humidity and light winds at 4 km/h from the southwest direction. Ladakh temperature in September reflects the transition from summer to autumn, with sunrise at 6:10 AM and sunset at 6:14 PM. Atmospheric pressure remains stable at 1012-1013 mb, indicating settled weather conditions.
Regional Weather Update
Leh weather shows similar conditions with 7°C minimum and 14°C maximum temperatures today. The city experiences clear skies with 30% humidity and gentle winds at 2.77 km/h from the northwest direction. UV index remains moderate at 5-7, requiring sun protection during midday hours.
Kargil weather records slightly higher temperatures at 11°C, with clear sky conditions throughout the day. The region maintains mainly clear skies with 28% humidity and minimal wind activity.
IMD Weather Forecast for Ladakh
IMD weather forecast for Ladakh indicates mainly clear sky conditions for the next 24 hours with no significant weather changes expected through October 1. The weather department reports favorable conditions for continued clear weather across the region.
Weekly forecast shows consistent patterns:
September 26: Clear skies, 14°C maximum with similar conditions
September 27: Sunny conditions, 14°C maximum with 42°F/32°F range
September 28: Clear weather continuing, 15°C maximum with 44°F/32°F temperature spread
September 29: Sunny skies, 14°C maximum, maintaining stable conditions
September 30: Clear conditions, 12°C maximum with 40°F/27°F range
Ladakh Weather in September
Ladakh weather in September represents a transition period from summer to pre-winter conditions. Early September temperatures range between 10-15°C during daytime, with nighttime temperatures dropping to 0°C or below.
Late September conditions show maximum temperatures of 7-15°C with nights becoming significantly colder at 0°C to -7°C. The region experiences 8-15 rainy days during the month with approximately 37-76mm total precipitation.
Current September weather averages show:
Daytime maximum: 10.5-21°C depending on location
Nighttime minimum: -1.6 to 6°C across different areas
Sunshine hours: 8 hours daily with 62% of daylight hours
Air Quality Status
Ladakh air quality remains excellent with minimal pollution levels due to the region's remote location and sparse population. Available data suggest AQI levels around 67 with ozone as the dominant pollutant, indicating good to moderate air quality conditions.
The high-altitude desert climate and clear atmospheric conditions contribute to excellent air quality throughout the region. PM2.5 and PM10 levels remain well within healthy ranges due to minimal industrial activity and vehicle emissions.
Weather Advisory and Travel Conditions
Ladakh weather alert today indicates no weather warnings with stable conditions expected through the week. However, travelers should prepare for significant temperature variations between day and night, requiring layered clothing and warm jackets.
Road conditions remain favorable with clear weather supporting good visibility for travel between Leh, Kargil, and other destinations. The post-monsoon period provides better road stability compared to the July-August months.
Ladakh weather update suggests this is an excellent time for tourism with less crowded conditions compared to peak summer months, clear mountain views, and stable weather patterns ideal for outdoor activities and sightseeing.