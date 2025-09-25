Ladakh Weather Report: Clear Skies, Crisp Temperatures Between 9°C and 16°C

Clear skies and crisp air define Ladakh’s weather today, with temperatures ranging 9°C to 16°C, light southwest winds, and excellent morning visibility.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Remote district Ladakh Union Territory new districts
Remote Ladakh's new worries Photo: Shutterstock
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ladakh experiences clear skies with 9-16°C temperatures today

  • Leh records 7-14°C, while Kargil shows 11°C with sunny conditions

  • September transition period brings cooler nights near 0°C or below

  • Excellent air quality with minimal pollution; no weather warnings issued

Ladakh weather today shows bright, clear conditions with temperatures ranging from 9°C to 16°C on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Weather in Ladakh today features mainly clear skies with excellent visibility across the region.

Current Weather Conditions

Current temperature at 9°C in the morning with 24% humidity and light winds at 4 km/h from the southwest direction. Ladakh temperature in September reflects the transition from summer to autumn, with sunrise at 6:10 AM and sunset at 6:14 PM. Atmospheric pressure remains stable at 1012-1013 mb, indicating settled weather conditions.

Regional Weather Update

Leh weather shows similar conditions with 7°C minimum and 14°C maximum temperatures today. The city experiences clear skies with 30% humidity and gentle winds at 2.77 km/h from the northwest direction. UV index remains moderate at 5-7, requiring sun protection during midday hours.

Kargil weather records slightly higher temperatures at 11°C, with clear sky conditions throughout the day. The region maintains mainly clear skies with 28% humidity and minimal wind activity.

Representational Image
El Niño and La Niña in India: Causes, Climate Effects, and Weather Implications

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

IMD Weather Forecast for Ladakh

IMD weather forecast for Ladakh indicates mainly clear sky conditions for the next 24 hours with no significant weather changes expected through October 1. The weather department reports favorable conditions for continued clear weather across the region.

Weekly forecast shows consistent patterns:

  • September 26: Clear skies, 14°C maximum with similar conditions

  • September 27: Sunny conditions, 14°C maximum with 42°F/32°F range

  • September 28: Clear weather continuing, 15°C maximum with 44°F/32°F temperature spread

  • September 29: Sunny skies, 14°C maximum, maintaining stable conditions

  • September 30: Clear conditions, 12°C maximum with 40°F/27°F range

Ladakh Weather in September

Ladakh weather in September represents a transition period from summer to pre-winter conditions. Early September temperatures range between 10-15°C during daytime, with nighttime temperatures dropping to 0°C or below.

Late September conditions show maximum temperatures of 7-15°C with nights becoming significantly colder at 0°C to -7°C. The region experiences 8-15 rainy days during the month with approximately 37-76mm total precipitation.

Current September weather averages show:

  • Daytime maximum: 10.5-21°C depending on location

  • Nighttime minimum: -1.6 to 6°C across different areas

  • Sunshine hours: 8 hours daily with 62% of daylight hours

Air Quality Status

Ladakh air quality remains excellent with minimal pollution levels due to the region's remote location and sparse population. Available data suggest AQI levels around 67 with ozone as the dominant pollutant, indicating good to moderate air quality conditions.

The high-altitude desert climate and clear atmospheric conditions contribute to excellent air quality throughout the region. PM2.5 and PM10 levels remain well within healthy ranges due to minimal industrial activity and vehicle emissions.

The unrest followed the hospitalisation of two participants from a 35-day hunger strike that began on 10 September. - | Photo: Shutterstock
Why Ladakh Youth Protests Turned Violent Over Statehood And Sixth Schedule Demands?

BY Outlook News Desk

Weather Advisory and Travel Conditions

Ladakh weather alert today indicates no weather warnings with stable conditions expected through the week. However, travelers should prepare for significant temperature variations between day and night, requiring layered clothing and warm jackets.

Road conditions remain favorable with clear weather supporting good visibility for travel between Leh, Kargil, and other destinations. The post-monsoon period provides better road stability compared to the July-August months.

Ladakh weather update suggests this is an excellent time for tourism with less crowded conditions compared to peak summer months, clear mountain views, and stable weather patterns ideal for outdoor activities and sightseeing.

Published At:
Tags

