Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital

Amid the outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the West Bengal government has ordered an SIT probe into the allegations of corruption at the state hospital.
As per reports, the Mamata Banerjee-led government has formed a Special Investigation Team which will probe into the allegations of "financial irregularities" reported at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
As per the official notice, the SIT will be headed by IPS officer Dr Pranav Kumar from the Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy. Dr Kumar will be assisted by IPS officers Waquar Raza, Soma Das Mitra and Indira Mukherjee.
The notice from the Bengal government Home and Hill Affairs department added that the SIT team will "conduct enquiry/investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities in R G Kar Hospital during the period between January 2021 till date".
"The SIT will have the liberty to access any relevant document from govt departments and private agencies required for expeditious completion of the enquiry," the circular added further.
The SIT probe comes amid the CBI probe into the murder and rape of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar. As part of the CBI investigation, former principal of the medical college and hospital Sandip Ghosh has been interrogated for four consecutive days for his role in the alleged cover-up of the incident.