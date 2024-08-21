National

Kolkata Doctor Case: CISF Team Visits RG Kar Hospital, Inspects Security Arrangements

The team talked to the local police and hospital authorities about the security arrangements, an official said.

CISF team at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital |
CISF team at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital | Photo: PTI
A day after the Supreme Court ordered the deployment of CISF at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a team of the central paramilitary force on Wednesday visited the state-run medical establishment and inspected the security arrangements.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team led by a senior officer reached the hospital in the morning. They talked to the local police and hospital authorities about the security arrangements, an official said.

The body of a postgraduate trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered, was found in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, triggering nationwide outrage. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the case the next day.

A mob entered the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and vandalised the emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store, while also damaging CCTV cameras in the early hours of August 15.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered deployment of CISF at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to enable doctors to resume work.

"In the aftermath of the brutal incident and the demonstrations which followed, the state government was expected to ensure the deployment of the state machinery to prevent a breach of law and order.

"It was all the more necessary to do so since investigation of the crime which took place in the precincts of the hospital was underway. We are unable to comprehend how the state was not prepared to deal with the incident of vandalisation of the premises of the hospital," the top court said.

