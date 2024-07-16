Kolhapur: Video Of Mob Vandalising Mosque Goes Viral, Police Issues Prohibitory Orders Amid Clashes

A mob vandalised a mosque in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Monday. In viral videos across social media platform X, the mob was seen vandalising the Kolhapur mosque and hoisting saffron flags at the site.
As per local reports, the mob was led a former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, who is also the 13th descendent of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
As per a report by PTI, the Sanbhaiji Raje as the one who led the marches against illegal encroachments in the area and demanded their removal irrespective of caste and religion of the illegal occupants.
Citing the videos on X and local ground reports, the mob also vandalised the houses of neighbouring Muslims in the area. Around 40 Muslims are believed to have been injured, including children.
Viral videos of the incident show members of the mob climbing on the mosque, breaking the minaret with a hammer and hoisting saffron flags on the roof. The mob was also heard chanting "Jai Shri Ram".
Owaisi Slams Shinde, Maharashtra Government Over Viral Video
Taking to social media platform X, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President slammed the Maharashtra government over the vandalism incident.
"6 December continues. Under your government a Masjid is attacked by a Mob,this is an attack on Rule of Law but your government is not concerned. Muslims of Maharashtra must reply through Ballot by ensuring your party MIM candidates win the forthcoming elections to stop the Mobs and the political leaders & parties who give them patronage and support and remember the Silence of parties who are claiming they won “Moral victory," stated Owaisi.
Local AIMIM leaders have also approached the authorities for action against the culprits.
Amid Anti-Encroachment Rallies, Police Issues Prohibitory Orders
Following the attack on the mosque, Kolhapur police have issued prohibitory orders. Police officials have not commented on the video but have asked users to not "circulate any posts that will harm religious sentiments".
Prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 37(A) A to F and Section 37(3) of the Maharashtra Police Act 1951 till July 29.
As per reports, the attack occurred during an anti-encroachment drive in and around the Vishalgad Fort area. Tensions have been high in the region after Raje demanded the removal of all illegal encroachments in the area.
The drive took a violent turn after the mob hurled stones at police personnel and damaged properties. As per officials, cases have been registered against 500 people and 21 have been arrested.
(With inputs from PTI)