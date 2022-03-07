Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Home National

Kerala Reports 1,223 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 83 Deaths

The southern state also reported 83 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 66,263, according to a government release.

Kerala records fresh COVID-19 cases PTI Photo

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 11:19 pm

Kerala on Monday recorded 1,223 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total caseload to 65,13,312 in the state. The southern state also reported 83 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 66,263, according to a government release.

Of the deaths, 4 were reported in the last 24 hours, 20 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 59 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 2,424 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries in the state reached 64,33,365 and the active cases dropped to 12,868, the release said. As many as 23,641 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 227 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (148) and Kottayam (128), the release said. Of the new cases, 12 were health workers, 3 from outside the State and 1,107 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 101, the release said. There are currently 72,799 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 71,566 are in home or institutional quarantine and 1,233 in hospitals, the release said.

With PTI Inputs

