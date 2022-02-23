Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Kerala Records 5,023 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 188 Deaths

With 11,077 more people recovering since Tuesday, the total recoveries reached 63,71,030 and the active cases dropped to 47,354.

Kerala records fresh COVID-19 cases

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 9:18 pm

Kerala on Wednesday recorded 5,023 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total to 64,83,773 till date. The southern State reported 188 deaths which raised the total fatalities to 64,591, according to an official press release.

 Of the deaths, 13 were reported in the last 24 hours, 54 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 121 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said. With 11,077 more people recovering since Tuesday, the total recoveries reached 63,71,030 and the active cases dropped to 47,354, the release said.

 As many as 61,612 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 825 cases followed by Kozhikode (574) and Thiruvananthapuram (574), the release said.

Of the new cases, 41 were health workers, 16 from outside the State and 4,646 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 320, the release said. There are currently 1,35,857 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,32,929 are in home or institutional quarantine and 2,928 in hospitals, the release said.

With PTI Inputs

