Sunday, Apr 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Targets Centre Over Fuel Price Hike

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said ‘the cess and the additional special duty have been increased in such a way that petrol and diesel prices do not fall even if crude oil prices fall’.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Targets Centre Over Fuel Price Hike
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hits out at Centre.(File photo) File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Apr 2022 4:33 pm

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday attacked the central government over rising prices of fuel, saying this is contributing to huge inflation in consumer states like Kerala.

In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister said the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas are skyrocketing and blamed the Centre's deregulation mechanism for it

"An important argument made when deregulating prices of petrol and diesel was that the gains would be commensurate with the reduction in prices in the international market. But the BJP government adopted a policy of increasing excise duty when prices fell in the international market. As a result, we did not even get the benefit that we would have got from reduction in the international rates," Vijayan said.

Related stories

BJP, TMC Trade Charges Over Fuel Price Hike

Kerala CM Seeks Centre's Intervention To Deal With 'Uncontrolled' Fuel Price Hike

Rahul Gandhi Protests Against Fuel Price Hike Amid Skyrocketing Petrol Rates

Accusing the BJP government of intensifying the policies of globalisation initiated by the previous Congress governments, Vijayan, who is also a senior Marxist leader, said new taxes have been introduced over the last seven years in the fuel sector under the name of cess and additional special duty.

"The cess and the additional special duty have been increased in such a way that petrol and diesel prices do not fall even if crude oil prices fall," the Chief Minister said, alleging that the state government is not getting even a fraction of the amount from such increases.

He also alleged that the central government, which says it has no money to provide food and oil subsidies to the common man, is the one that is helping the corporate houses by reducing their taxes.

"The central government is troubling people by slashing subsidies and imposing such a tax burden on them," the Chief Minister said and added that such a policy was the reason for skyrocketing fuel prices.

He noted that in March alone, petrol prices were hiked by Rs 7.01 per litre and diesel by Rs 5.76 per litre.(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Kerala Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Fuel Price Hike Petrol Diesel BJP Congress Cooking Gas International Market CPI (Marxist-Leninist) BJP Government
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

RBI Likely To Maintain Status Quo On Rates To Support Growth: Analysts

RBI Likely To Maintain Status Quo On Rates To Support Growth: Analysts

'KGF: Chapter 2' Trailer Crosses 109 Million Views Across 5 Languages Within 24 Hours

'KGF: Chapter 2' Trailer Crosses 109 Million Views Across 5 Languages Within 24 Hours