Over 300 Residents Of Kerala Apartment Complex Seek Treatment For Food Poisoning | Details

Over 300 residents, including children, of an apartment complex in Kerala's Kakkanad near Kochi sought treatment for food poisoning in the last two days, prompting authorities to inspect the water sources of the complex.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said that some residents informed her about the situation in the apartment complex in Thrikkakara municipality over the last few days.
"I immediately ordered an inspection of the area by health officials and a medical team from Ernakulam visited the apartment complex and examined all their water sources," George said, adding that the officials also spoke to the residents and took a list of the people who fell sick and were taking treatment in private hospitals.
The Health Minister noted that the issue now appears to be a serious matter as there have been many instances of water contamination in the recent past.
She said that the Directorate of Health Services has been asked to take measures necessary for the situation, which align with the public health protection laws.
"Though flat residents told me over 700 people fell ill, as per officials received from the health department, around 340 people have sought treatment and five are currently hospitalised," George added.
It was noted that those residents, who sought treatment at private health facilities, their cases have not been reported.
The Health Minister noted that those responsible of looking after day-to-day running of the apartments were responsible of informing the health authorities about this issue.
"Therefore, there has been a violation of the norms and the officials have been asked to take appropriate action against that as well," she said.
Results of one round of tests of the water samples, which were taken from the complex on Monday, were not available yet, authorities said. Meanwhile the apartments' association claimed that water contamination may not be the reason behind the food poisoning.
A member of the association told reporters that hundreds of the families had ordered food from outside or had gone outside to eat, used public facilities and therefore might have caught the infection from somewhere else.
"Whatever has happened, has been rectified. There is no need to panic. I would request all of you (media) to help us by reducing the level of anxiety that is there," he further said.
He also noted that all the water resources in the complex were being tested, adding that residents were using water tankers for their needs at the moment. The association member noted that tests will go on till it is clear that there is no water contamination.
