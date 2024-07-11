National

Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow

Earlier, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, had reserved the verdict on a plea filed by Delhi CM Kejriwal challenging his arrest by ED in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its verdict on a petition filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the central pobe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

Ealier, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, had reserved the verdict

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal - | Photo: PTI
Arvind Kejriwal In Jail: Delhi HC Seeks Tihar Jail's Reply Over Delhi CM's Plea To Meet With Lawyers

BY PTI

In its chargesheet, ED has indicated at Arvind Kejriwal's direct involvement in the party receiving Rs 100 crore kickback in lieu of the policy.

As per the central probe agency's chargesheet, the AAP supremo had paired up with the members of the 'South Group' and others such as Vijay Nair to get the kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore for "providing undue benefits to private entities by way of formulating and putting in use a tailor-made liquor policy".

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal. - | Photo: PTI
Arvind Kejriwal Victim Of 'Deep Political Conspiracy', Says Wife Sunita

BY Outlook Web Desk

Refuting ED's claims, Kejriwal told that Nair, the co-accused in the liquor policy case, worked under Delhi Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj and not him.

On March 21, thee Delhi CM was arrested by the central probe agency in a case alleging that a criminal conspiracy was concocted by AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and others, to create loopholes in the liquor policy to favour liquor sellers. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  2. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
  4. James Anderson Against Australia - Top Five Ashes Moments
  5. Team India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: BCCI Announces Schedule For IND's First White-Ball Series Under Gautam Gambhir
Football News
  1. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  2. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
  3. Uruguay Vs Colombia: URU Players Clash With Fans After Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Defeat To COL
  4. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final: Colombia Coach Nestor Lorenzo Hails Spirit After Uruguay Win
  5. Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Clubs With Most Player Representation In ENG Vs ESP Title Clash - A Breakdown
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Lorenzo Musetti Overcomes Taylor Fritz Challenge To Book Semis Berth - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  2. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
  3. Himachal Pradesh: Landslide On Manimahesh Route, Several Roads Closed
  4. Home Ministry Announces 10% Reservation For Ex-Agniveers In CISF, BSF and RPF | Details
  5. Kirti Chakra For Late Husband Captain Anshuman Singh, NCW Seeking Action Over Man's Lewd Remark | Know Who Smriti Singh Is
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  2. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  3. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  4. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
  5. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
World News
  1. 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Canada's Vancouver Island
  2. Breaking News LIVE: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  3. Clifton Suspension Bridge Closed After Human Remains Found In 2 Suitcases | What We Know
  4. Pakistan: Court Says Actions Of Imran Khan Similar To That Of A 'Terrorist'
  5. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News LIVE: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18