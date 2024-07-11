Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its verdict on a petition filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the central pobe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.
Ealier, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, had reserved the verdict
In its chargesheet, ED has indicated at Arvind Kejriwal's direct involvement in the party receiving Rs 100 crore kickback in lieu of the policy.
As per the central probe agency's chargesheet, the AAP supremo had paired up with the members of the 'South Group' and others such as Vijay Nair to get the kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore for "providing undue benefits to private entities by way of formulating and putting in use a tailor-made liquor policy".
Refuting ED's claims, Kejriwal told that Nair, the co-accused in the liquor policy case, worked under Delhi Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj and not him.
On March 21, thee Delhi CM was arrested by the central probe agency in a case alleging that a criminal conspiracy was concocted by AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and others, to create loopholes in the liquor policy to favour liquor sellers.