Delhi Court Takes Cognisance Of ED Chargesheet Calling Kejriwal 'Kingpin'; AAP Alleges 'Big Conspiracy' By BJP

A Delhi court on Tuesday took congisance of the Enforcement Directorate's seventh supplementary chargesheet regarding the money laundering case linked to Delhi Excise policy. The chargesheet alleges CM Arvind Kejriwal to be the 'kingpin' and 'key conspirator' in the case.
Aam Aadmi Party has responded saying that this move by the court is part of a 'big conspiracy' by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to keep Kejriwal in jail for a longer time.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja took cognisance of the chargesheet and issued summons to Kejriwal for July 12.
The federal probe agency has named Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party in the supplementary chargesheet.
It has alleged that Kejriwal was the "kingpin and key conspirator" of the excise "scam" and was "vicariously responsible" for it.
How Did AAP Respond?
AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led Centre is hatching a "big conspiracy" against AAP over a supplementary ED charge sheet naming the party in the alleged excise policy scam.
Gupta also accused the BJP of wanting to finish off AAP, which governs Punjab and Delhi, at any cost.
AAP leader Gupta claimed the ED failed to recover any "corruption money" in the case.
The anti-money laundering agency had arrested 55-year-old Kejriwal, also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, from his official residence here on March 21.