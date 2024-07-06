National

Arvind Kejriwal Victim Of 'Deep Political Conspiracy', Says Wife Sunita

Sunita alleged that the ED arrested Kejriwal on the basis of a statement from TDP MP Magunta Srinivasalu Reddy.

| Photo: PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal. | Photo: PTI


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, on Saturday alleged that he was the victim of a "deep political conspiracy" and arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case based on a witness' false statement.

In a video message, Sunita said that the anti-corruption agency arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief on the basis of a statement from Telugu Desam Party MP Magunta Srinivasalu Reddy. Notably, TDP is a part of the National Democratic Alliance.

Asking the public to support Kejriwal, Sunita said that he is an honest, educated and patriotic man, adding that if people don't support him, then no educated person would want to enter politics, given the treatment the AAP chief has received.

She claimed that after the TDP MP's son, Raghava Magunta Reddy, was arrested and denied bail, the former changed his statement to the probe agency about his meeting with the Delhi chief minister.

MSR had earlier said that he met with Kejriwal on March 16, 2021, in connection with a land for a charitable trust which he wanted to open in the national capital, Sunita said, adding that he changed that statement on July 17 after Raghava's arrest.

"In his statement to the ED, MSR said Kejriwal asked him in the presence of nearly 10 people to enter the liquor business in Delhi and pay Rs 100 crore to AAP. Would anybody ask for money before so many people," she asked.

Sunita also claimed that after MSR altered his statement, his son Raghava was granted bail. "It is apparent that his statement is false," she added.

Sunita appealed to the public to share her videos, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to finish off Kejriwal and AAP using the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Notably, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in an excise policy scam-linked money laundering case. He is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Earlier, the High Court put a stay on Kejriwal's bail order which was passed by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. The AAP chief then moved the Supreme Court, challenging the stay on his bail order.

(With PTI inputs)

