Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Kashmiri Pandit Employees On Militant Radar After Latest List On Social Media, BJP Demands Probe

Home National

Kashmiri Pandit Employees On Militant Radar After Latest List On Social Media, BJP Demands Probe

Jammu and Kashmir: A fresh list of Kashmiri Pandit employees was being circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms with a warning from TRF to non-locals and Kashmiri Pandit employees.

Three LeT Militants Allegedly Behind Amarnath Yatra Attack Killed In Kashmir Encounter
Security forces in Kashmir.(File photo-Representational image) Representative Image- File

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 8:34 pm

The BJP on Sunday demanded a probe into the leak of a list of Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in Kashmir Valley which was circulated on social media after being published by a blog linked to a terrorist outfit.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur expressed concern over the blog linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group, publishing the list of 56 Kashmiri Pandit employees working under the prime minister's rehabilitation package (PMRP).

Thakur requested the police to probe how the list was leaked and asked the administration to ensure safety and security of the Kashmiri Pandit employees in Kashmir.

He said it was surprising to see the fresh list being leaked and reaching TRF's blog Kashmir Fight.

"This is a security breach as terrorists have clear idea who is posted where,” he said.

Thakur said that government must take strong note of it and find out who has leaked the list at a time when targeted killings are taking place in the valley.

A fresh list of Kashmiri Pandit employees was being circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms with a warning from TRF to non-locals and Kashmiri Pandit employees. 

Related stories

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

JK Special Summary Revision: Migrant BLOs Trained To Ensure 100 Percent Registration Of Kashmiri Pandits

Explained: The Nadimarg Kashmiri Pandits Massacre Case And Why Jammu And Kashmir High Court Is Reopening It

Tags

National India Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Kashmiri Pandits Militancy TRF Kashmir Fight Blog BJP Threat Probe
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Insure Your Special Day Through A Wedding Insurance

Insure Your Special Day Through A Wedding Insurance

'Bigg Boss 16' Host Salman Khan Scolds Archana Gautam

'Bigg Boss 16' Host Salman Khan Scolds Archana Gautam