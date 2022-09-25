Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Karnataka Records 211 New Covid-19 Cases, One Death

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 93 cases. Bagalkote, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Gadag, Haveri, Vijayapura and Yadgir reported zero infection and zero death.

Updated: 25 Sep 2022 10:07 pm

Karnataka on Sunday recorded 211 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 40,63,638, the health department said.

There was one death reported in Kalaburagi today, taking the total fatalities to 40,239.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 93 cases. Bagalkote, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Gadag, Haveri, Vijayapura and Yadgir reported zero infection and zero death.

The day also saw 123 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,20,175. 

The active cases stood at 3,182, the bulletin said.

A total of 21,561 samples were tested in the State including 17,841 using RT-PCR methods, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.91 crore.

The number of vaccinations done in the State rose to 11.98 crore, with 2,962 people being inoculated on Sunday, it said.

-With PTI Input

