National

Karnataka Govt Had Prior Knowledge Of Videos But Delayed Action Against Prajwal Revanna: Anurag Thakur

Hitting out at the Congress over the "delay" by its government in taking action, Thakur said the BJP never supports such "utterly shameful" conduct.

Advertisement

PTI
Anurag Thakur Photo: PTI
info_icon

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday claimed the timing of the circulation of purported video clips of JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna makes it clear that the Congress government in Karnataka had prior knowledge about them and asked why it allowed him to go abroad.

Hitting out at the Congress over the "delay" by its government in taking action, Thakur said the BJP never supports such "utterly shameful" conduct.

JD(S) suspended Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, after some explicit video clips allegedly involving the young leader started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.

Advertisement

"The timing of the circulation of these video clips makes it clear that the Congress government in Karnataka had prior knowledge about the videos. Why did the Congress government not act in time? It is clear that the Congress wanted to reap political benefit even from this issue," Thakur said.

The senior BJP leader sought to know the "compulsions" of the Congress government in Karnataka for delayed action against Prajwal Revanna.

"Why did the Congress government allow this person to go abroad? Why did the Congress government not take strict action against him," Thakur said, adding that maintenance of law and order was a state subject.

Advertisement

The BJP leader said the law should take its own course and there should be strict action in this case.

He said the BJP believes in women-led development and had ensured the enactment of the women's reservation law.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. ‘TMKOC’ Actor Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi', Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Squad Announced; Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Included
  8. Elections 2024: Congress Continues Suspense Over Amethi, Rae Bareli Candidates; EC Defers Anantnag-Rajouri Election Date To May 25