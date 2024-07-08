Karnataka: Enraged Teenager Throws Baby Into Well After Repeated Love Proposal Rejections By Her Uncle

A dejected teenager threw a three-month old baby into a well after the neonatal’s uncle repeatedly rejected her love proposal in Karnataka’s Yadgiri district. A 16-year-old through the heart wrenching act is said to have thought to teach a lesson to the baby’s uncle.
According to the reports, the incident occurred on July 6.
The girl is said to have been infatuated with Yallappa, the baby's uncle, for the past two years.
However, despite proposing to baby’s uncle several times, he repeatedly used to reject her proposals, citing their familial relations.
The girl is said to have been depressed after repeated rejections and in a fit of rage while taking advantage of an empty house, threw the baby into the well and killed her.
Reportedly, she later tried to mislead the baby’s parents during their search by suggesting someone had taken the baby.
It is also being said the girl intended to frame Yallappa for the crime.
"She did this to take revenge on the baby's uncle because he was not interested in her and had a girlfriend. As they all lived in the same house and Yallappa took care of the baby, she saw this as a way to hurt him," India Today quoted a senior police official as having said.
It is said the accused and the family were related and used to stay in the same house.
The accused teenager is said to have confessed to the crime and has been charged under Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.