Kamal Nath And Son Next Big Jolt On Cards For Congress? What We Know

What did BJP say about Congress?

Citing Congress' decision to boycott the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony as the reason behind the internal chaos in the grand old party, BJP state president VD Sharma yesterday said that the party's doors are open for other senior Congress leaders who are upset with the party.

Commenting on the speculations of Kamal Nath joining the BJP, VD Sharma said, "So today I am telling you the environment, we have kept our doors open because there are people in Congress who feel that Congress boycotts Lord Ram, India has Ram in its heart. When Congress insults him, then there are people who are pained by this, who are upset, and they should get a chance."

"If those whose names you are taking have pain in their hearts, then they are also welcome," Mr Sharma said while addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Friday.