Kamal Nath And Son Next Big Jolt On Cards For Congress? What We Know

Adding fuel to the brewing speculation of dissent within Congress, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath today dropped Congress from his bio on social media. Veteran politician Kamal Nath's son's this move has added fuel to rumours of him and father Kamal Nath defecting to the BJP.
This development came within a day since Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma claimed that there were Congress leaders upset with the party's decisions as several leaders switched sides earlier this week including former MLA Dinesh Ahirwar and Congress District President from Vidisha Rakesh Katare.
However, no official confirmation in this regard has been received from Kamal Nath's end. Instead, commenting on the speculation, Nath today said, "If I were to take a decision in this regard, I will inform you (the media) first."
Earlier this month Nakul Nath, the only Lok Sabha Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh, had declared himself as the Congress candidate from Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat.
While addressing a gathering, Nakul Nath said, "This time too, I will be your candidate for Lok Sabha elections. Rumours are going around whether Kamal Nath or Nakul Nath would contest the election, I would like to make it clear that Kamal Nath won't contest the election, I will," said Nakul Nath as he was addressing a gathering.
What did BJP say about Congress?
Citing Congress' decision to boycott the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony as the reason behind the internal chaos in the grand old party, BJP state president VD Sharma yesterday said that the party's doors are open for other senior Congress leaders who are upset with the party.
Commenting on the speculations of Kamal Nath joining the BJP, VD Sharma said, "So today I am telling you the environment, we have kept our doors open because there are people in Congress who feel that Congress boycotts Lord Ram, India has Ram in its heart. When Congress insults him, then there are people who are pained by this, who are upset, and they should get a chance."
"If those whose names you are taking have pain in their hearts, then they are also welcome," Mr Sharma said while addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Friday.