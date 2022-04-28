Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Kamal Nath Resigns As CLP Leader In MP, Govind Singh Replaces Him: Sources

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath resigns PTI File Photo

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 5:25 pm

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath resigned as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and his resignation has been accepted by party President Sonia Gandhi, sources said. Sources added the party chief has appointed Govind Singh as the new CLP leader. Singh is the MLA from Lahar in Bhind district.

Nath, who is the state party president, resigned as CLP leader in view the party's "one person, one post" policy. Nath is a former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and a former Union Minister.

(With PTI inputs)
 

