J&K Twin Encounters: Police Constable Killed In Kathua; 2 Militants Eliminated, Officers Injured In Kulgam

An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Saturday where a police head constable was killed and an assistant sub-inspector was injured.
Meanhwile earlier on Saturday, another encounter also broke out in Kulgam district where two militants were eliminated and several police officers and security personnel lost their lives.
These encounters take place amid Assembly polls in the union territory which are being conducted for the first time since abrogation of Article 370, ten years back. Security is heightened in the sensitive areas for the smooth functioning of polls.
Encounter in Kathua's Kog Mandli Village
The encounter at Kog-Mandli village in Billawar tehsil started around 5.30 pm when security forces launched a joint cordon and search operation following information about the presence of a group of terrorists inside a house, the officials said.
They said the firing initially lasted for a brief period but later resumed with both sides exchanging heavy gunfire.
Earlier, a police official said, "Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by security forces at village Kog. Contact has been established and few rounds have been fired from both sides."
The official said the area has been put under a tight cordon with the induction of the reinforcements from adjoining security camps.
Encounter In Kulgam's Adigam Village
Two unidentified terrorists were killed and five security personnel, including an officer, sustained injuries in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Saturday.
The gunbattle broke out in Adigam village in the Devsar area of the district after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there early in the morning.
In the early exchange of fire, Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mumtaz Ali suffered minor injuries due to a stray bullet near the encounter site, officials said.
They said four security personnel involved in the anti-terrorist operation sustained injuries in the encounter.
Two terrorists were killed, police said, adding that searches are being carried out in the area.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained.