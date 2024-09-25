Phase 2 Voting In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the second phase of Assembly elections, in Srinagar.
People wait to cast their votes at a polling station during the second phase of J & K Assembly polls at Mohallaha Khokran, Mendhar, in Poonch district.
Kashmiri migrants show their inked fingers after casting votes at a polling station during the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu.
Women voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the second phase Assembly elections, in Srinagar.
J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station during the second phase of J & K Assembly polls, at Lamberi in Nowshera, in Rajouri district.
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the second phase Assembly elections, in Srinagar.
Voters stand in a queue to cast votes at a polling center at Khan Sahib during the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Budgam district.
A security personnel stands guard as people wait to cast their votes at a polling station during the second phase of J & K Assembly polls, at Lamberi in Nowshera, in Rajouri district.
People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the second phase of Assembly elections, in Srinagar.