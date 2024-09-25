National

Phase 2 Voting In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls

The Phase 2 voting for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024 was being held on Wednesday, September 25, with several prominent political leaders like National Conference's (NC) Omar Abdullah and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ravinder Raina in the fray. Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday. The remaining phase of voting is slated to take place on October 1, while the counting of votes is scheduled for October 8.