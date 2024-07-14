J&K: Army Kills 3 Infiltrators, Foils Infiltration Attempt On LoC In Kupwara

The Army announced on Sunday that it had foiled an infiltration attempt by militants near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, killing three infiltrators in the process.
According to a post by Army's Chinar Corps on X, three militants have been killed in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation on the LoC in the Keran Sector. The Army also reported recovering weapons and war-like stores.
While calling it Operation Dhanush II, the Army tweeted, “Kupwara 03x Terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation on the #LoC in Keran Sector, along with recovery of weapons and other war-like stores. The operation is continuing.”
The army said the anti-infiltration operation was going on till last reports.
This occurs days after militants carried out five attacks within a span of 30 days from June 9 in Reasi, Doda and Kathua districts in otherwise peaceful Jammu region, killing 15 persons, including seven pilgrims and six security personnel and leaving many others injured.
Minister Reviews Security Arrangements On LoC
Meanwhile, Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, today reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness on the LoC.
According to the BSF spokesperson, during the official tour, the Minister visited forward locations in the Niru-Gurez sector, interacted with field commanders and troops, reviewed the security arrangements, and the additional requirements of infrastructure and operational equipment in the forward field formations.
The BSF spokesperson said that, while appreciating the high level of commitment and dedication of BSF troops towards national security, the Minister briefed them about various initiatives being taken by the government towards capacity building and welfare of troops of all the CAPFs during his interaction with them. He also interacted with the civil population of Niru village.
The spokesperson said a strategic security review meeting was held at Frontier HQ BSF, Kashmir, with senior BSF officers to assess current challenges and future strategies, focusing on enhancing intelligence capabilities, inter-agency coordination, and community engagement to ensure holistic security.
The Minister, according to the BSF, highlighted the significance of community cooperation in maintaining peace and fostering development, urging local leaders and citizens to support security efforts. “The dedication and bravery exhibited by BSF troops in Kashmir are truly commendable. Their relentless efforts are pivotal in ensuring the safety and security of our nation. The government is committed to providing all necessary support to enhance their capabilities and welfare,” the spokesperson said, quoting the minister.