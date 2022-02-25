Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Jharkhand Allows Schools In All Districts To Reopen From Mar 7

Offline exams have been barred for class 1 to 8 in these seven districts till March 31, 2022.

Jharkhand Allows Schools In All Districts To Reopen From Mar 7
Schools set to reopen from March 7 in Jharkhand PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 9:46 pm

The Jharkhand government on Friday allowed schools in all districts of the state to reopen from class one onwards as the Covid situation has improved. Earlier the government had allowed schools to reopen for all classes in 17 out of 24 districts barring Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Chatra, Deoghar, Saraikela, Simdega and Bokaro -- which had been reporting comparatively higher number of COVID cases. In these seven districts schools were earlier allowed to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from February 1.

However, offline exams have been barred for class 1 to 8 in these seven districts till March 31, 2022, a statement from the state government said. This decision was taken at a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday. Institutions of higher education such as colleges, universities and ITIs were allowed to reopen earlier.

The Jharkhand government on January 3 had brought back Covid-related restrictions, shutting down all educational institutions and tourist places, and capping attendance in offices at 50 per cent. The government also allowed swimming pools and stadiums to reopen for all, while permitting sports events with spectators with the permission of concerned deputy commissioners. The government relaxed the cap on gatherings at open places, allowing a maximum of 500 people in place of 200 earlier.

Related stories

Jharkhand Board Exams For Class 10, 12 To Be Held Offline From March 24

Two Drug Peddlers Arrested In Jharkhand

82 New Cases Push Jharkhand's COVID-19 Tally To 4,33,930

For closed spaces, a maximum of 500 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity was allowed. Permission has also been given for full attendance in government and private offices. All parks and tourist places that were closed have been allowed to open while permission has been given to restaurants, bars, cinema halls, shops and shopping malls to open with full capacity. The statement said that all shops and commercial establishments can now open to their normal timings instead of earlier 8 pm deadline. However, "all fairs, processions and exhibitions will remain prohibited," it added.

Jharkhand witnessed a dip in COVID-19 cases registering only 62 cases during the last 24 hours taking the total caseload to 4,34,219 in the state. The toll remained at 5,313 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. State capital Ranchi, East Singhbhum and Seraikela reported 11 cases each during the last 24 hours.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Jharkhand Schools Reopening Schools Reopen Schools School Students COVID-19 COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India Hemant Soren Jharkhand Ranchi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

UP Assembly Elections: Campaign For 5th Phase Of Polling On Sunday Ends

UP Assembly Elections: Campaign For 5th Phase Of Polling On Sunday Ends

MP Govt Already Sent Proposal To Centre To Raise Number Of Seats In Medical Colleges: Minister

West Bengal Guv Refuses To Reschedule Summoning Of Assembly From 2 AM To 2 PM

Maharashtra: Passengers Injured As Bus Overturns In Amravati

Delhi Witnessed 15% Rise In Crime In 2021 As Compared To 2020: Data

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Pincer Move

A carnival reveler in a costume is seen at the start of the street carnival in Cologne, Germany.

Party All Night

Bella Hadid, leads other models, as they wear creations as part of the Fendi Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, as guests record the show on their cell phones during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.

Fairies On The Ramp

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs