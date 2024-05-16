JD(S) Leader HD Revanna Granted Interim Bail In Kidnapping Case

A Special Court on Thursday granted interim bail to JD(S) leader HD Revanna in connection with a woman abduction case linked to the sexua charges against his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.
Earlier this week, the court had granted conditional bail to HD Revanna in the kidnapping case, following which he was released from Bengaluru central prison on Tuesday.
Walking free from the prison after spending six days in jail, the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, had said that he will abide by the court orders.
"I will not react to anything. I have immense respect for the judiciary. I complied with the court order for the past 11 days. I will not say anything beyond this. I have faith in God. He only got me out of this situation," the JD(S) MLA from Holenarasipura said.
The 66-year-old former minister visited a temple in the city and offered his prayers.
Notably, it was reported that the woman was allegedly kidnapped to keep her from testifying against his son Prajwal.
On May 4, HD Revanna was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case of a woman's kidnapping linked to the sexual abuse allegations against Prajwal.
The conditional bail was granted to HD Revanna by special court judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat. The court invoked several conditions, including that Revanna will be given bail upon executing Rs 5 lakh bond, he should not be allowed to leave the country and he should not try to influence the victim or other related parties to the case.
Earlier, Revanna was sent to a three-day custody till May 8, folowing which XVII Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court remanded him to seven days of judicial custody -- till May 14.
The SIT had also arrested Revanna's close aide Sathis Babanna in connection with the kidnapping case. He was arrested on May 3 and subsequently the SIT rescued woman allegedly from a farmhouse in Mysore's Hunsur taluk the next day.
The rescue was done hours before the arrest of HD Revanna from his father Deve Gowda's residence in Bengaluru's Padmanabhanagar.