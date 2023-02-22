Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

JD(U) Candidate's Nephew Found Dead In Poll-Bound Nagaland

Home National

JD(U) Candidate's Nephew Found Dead In Poll-Bound Nagaland

Nagaland: Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 27 and votes will be counted on March 2.

Lost Lives: A roadside graveyard in Tuensang, eastern Nagaland
A roadside graveyard in Tuensang, eastern Nagaland.(File photo-Representational image) Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 8:01 pm

The nephew of a JD(U) candidate was found dead in poll-bound Nagaland 's Mokokchung district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Imkongchiba, was the nephew of JD(U) candidate Chalukumba Ao from Koridang constituency.

"He and another person, both residents of Chungtia village, were reported missing since Tuesday night. While the other person returned home later, Imkongchiba's body was found by a road in a forested area on Wednesday," a police officer said.

Related stories

Arson, Inter-Party Clashes, Kidnapping, How Pre-Poll Violence Is Playing Out In Nagaland

Nagaland: A 'King', A Minister And A Greenhorn Fight A 3-Way Contest In Tizit Where Oting Still Mourns Its Dead

'Will Work For Equality Of All Communities In Nagaland': Ramdas Athawale Launches Poll Campaign Of His Party

The JD(U) nominee, who went to the spot, pointed his fingers at his political rivals .

"They might be involved in some way... We don't know much yet, only that some miscreants were involved. Police must find out the truth," he said.

The BJP and NPF are also contesting from the seat, besides an Independent candidate. 

Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 27 and votes will be counted on March 2.

Tags

National India Nagaland Northeast India Kohima Elections Assembly Polls JDU Koridang Politics Rivalry
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Politics Of Humanitarian Assistance And How Disasters Get Entangled In Geopolitics

The Politics Of Humanitarian Assistance And How Disasters Get Entangled In Geopolitics

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat