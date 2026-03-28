Jammu’s Royal Marvel: Mubarak Mandi Complex

Summary of this article
The Mubarak Mandi complex, whose construction began in 1824, served as the principal seat of the Dogra rulers and carries over 150 years of culture and tradition.
The palace, an impressive fusion of Rajasthani, Mughal and European baroque influences, suffered decades of neglect, more than 35 fire incidents and several earthquakes.
A ₹144-crore conservation project aims to revive the site, parts of which now house the Dogra Art Museum displaying miniature paintings, royal artefacts and manuscripts.
Jammu may be synonymously seen as the City of Temples, yet a deeper peep presents the grandeur of not so old historical monuments replete with rich cultural heritage-some of which has gone into ruins and the remnants under renovation, thanks to call of the authorities for its highly valued preservation.
As the city jostles itself with modernisation patterns and fusion of fast life, one of the grand emblems of Jammu’s cultural and historical legacy is the majestic Mubarak Mandi complex every brick of which manifests magnificence of past. The construction of this complex began in in 1824 and continued over several years. The complex served the principal seat of the Dogra rulers. The Mubarak Mandi has the richness of over 150 years of culture and tradition. The palace comprises of multiple elegant and exquisite buildings of architectural excellence.
Despite its historical significance, the complex has suffered decades of neglect. The complex has suffered significant damage over time due to more than 35 major fire incidents and several earthquakes. The complex presents an impressive fusion of architectural styles, combining elements of Rajasthani, Mughal, and European baroque influences. Once the center of Dogra power and ceremonial gatherings, Mubarak Mandi now serves as a cultural landmark. Located in the heart of the old walled city of Jammu overlooking river Tawi, the palace was the royal residence of the Dogra Kings. It comprises palaces like the Darbar Hall, Pink Palace, Rani Charak Palace, Toshakhana, Pink Hall,
Sheesh Mahal It was Maharajas’ main seat till 1925, when maharaja Hari Singh moved to the Hari Niwas Palace in the northern part of Jammu.
During the Dogra dynasty,the complex served as the core for all the administrative and Military headquarters. After independence the Mubarak Mandi complex was used for several Jammu Kashmir Governmnt’s offices including the state High Court and Lower courts. The High Courts was shifted from Mubarak Mandi in 1994 while Lower Courts and other Government offices were relocated in 2006.
After the shifting of offices, a renovation project was initiated. Now Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex is set to undergo a transformation with Rs 144 crore earmarked for its conservation and development under a comprehensive master plan. The restoration project, which includes adaptive reuse of the heritage structures, aims to revive the beauty of the iconic site.
A portion of the complex has now been converted into the Dogra Art Museum, which houses a valuable collection of miniature paintings, royal artifacts, and manuscripts, showing insights into the region’s rich history. The miniatures are from the art institutions of the region around. It does, however, include a gold-painted set of bow-arrows, some of which is said to have been inherited from Mughal rule era. The Sheesh Mahal is wholly composed of glass. The Dogra Art Museum is housed in the Pink Hall and houses paintings of Kangra, Jammu, and Basohli paintings. The pink hall comes from an area of the Mahal’s pink painted walls. The Gol-Ghar portion is located in the complex’s southern wing.
It has four stories and looks out over the splendor of quiet waters in Tawi River from a considerable height, as it is built on a hillock that houses old city areas in the interior side. The palace’s rooms and galleries were utilised for formal banquets and festivities. The Dogra Art Museum is located at the famous ‘Pink Hall’ and features an extensive collection of miniature arts and crafts in various styles from the region. The other part of it is currently under renovation and soon will be open to the public with an in house restaurant, crafts bazaar and other amenities.
As someone who’s a native-born and brought up in the city, watching Mubarak Mandi complex infuses a sense of pride and great feeling especially at night and during festive occasions when it gets lit with colourful lights, reminiscence of the grand royal aura it must have carried in the past. Visit to the complex and walk along its corridors induces a splendid feeling of this historical structure not just as it being a timeless piece of gem, but importantly as striking semblance of imposing Dogra Identity. While the government is doing its duty in trying to protect and preserve it, the older citizens are bound to tell tales of history related with the Mubarak Mandi complex to younger generations, lest this is forgotten!