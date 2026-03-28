Jammu’s Royal Marvel: Mubarak Mandi Complex

As someone who’s a native-born and brought up in the city, watching Mubarak Mandi complex infuses a sense of pride and great feeling especially at night and during festive occasions when it gets lit with colourful lights, reminiscence of the grand royal aura it must have carried in the past. Visit to the complex and walk along its corridors induces a splendid feeling of this historical structure not just as it being a timeless piece of gem, but importantly as striking semblance of imposing Dogra Identity. While the government is doing its duty in trying to protect and preserve it, the older citizens are bound to tell tales of history related with the Mubarak Mandi complex to younger generations, lest this is forgotten!