Jammu’s Royal Marvel: Mubarak Mandi Complex

Once the seat of Dogra power, the historic complex now stands as a fading yet resilient symbol of Jammu’s cultural legacy.

N
Navya Shrivatsa
Updated on:
Published at:
Mubarak Mandi Complex
Mubarak Mandi Complex Photo: IMAGO / Pond5 Images
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Mubarak Mandi complex, whose construction began in 1824, served as the principal seat of the Dogra rulers and carries over 150 years of culture and tradition.

  • The palace, an impressive fusion of Rajasthani, Mughal and European baroque influences, suffered decades of neglect, more than 35 fire incidents and several earthquakes.

  • A ₹144-crore conservation project aims to revive the site, parts of which now house the Dogra Art Museum displaying miniature paintings, royal artefacts and manuscripts.

Jammu may be synonymously seen as the City of Temples, yet a deeper peep presents the grandeur of not so old historical monuments replete with rich cultural heritage-some of which has gone into ruins and the remnants under renovation, thanks to call of the authorities for its highly valued preservation.

As the city jostles itself with modernisation patterns and fusion of fast life, one of the grand emblems of Jammu’s cultural and historical legacy is the majestic Mubarak Mandi complex every brick of which manifests magnificence of past. The construction of this complex began in in 1824 and continued over several years. The complex served the principal seat of the Dogra rulers. The Mubarak Mandi has the richness of over 150 years of culture and tradition. The palace comprises of multiple elegant and exquisite buildings of architectural excellence.

Despite its historical significance, the complex has suffered decades of neglect. The complex has suffered significant damage over time due to more than 35 major fire incidents and several earthquakes. The complex presents an impressive fusion of architectural styles, combining elements of Rajasthani, Mughal, and European baroque influences. Once the center of Dogra power and ceremonial gatherings, Mubarak Mandi now serves as a cultural landmark. Located in the heart of the old walled city of Jammu overlooking river Tawi, the palace was the royal residence of the Dogra Kings. It comprises palaces like the Darbar Hall, Pink Palace, Rani Charak Palace, Toshakhana, Pink Hall,

Related Content
An agreement was signed by Deputy Chief of Mission Amb. Namgya Khampa and NMAA Director Dr. Chase Robinson, following provenance research into these antiquities the Museum found that they were illegally removed from India - Source: X / @IndianEmbassyUS
Smithsonian to Return Stolen Temple Idols to India
Jammu and Kashmir's captain Paras Dogra and teammate Kanhaiya Wadhawan run between the wickets during the second day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final against Jammu and Kashmir in Hubballi. - PTI
Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner
Jammu and Kashmir's captain Paras Dogra and teammate Kanhaiya Wadhawan run between the wickets during the second day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, at KSCA Stadium, in Hubballi, Karnataka, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Ranji Trophy Final: Omar Abdullah Hails Jammu And Kashmir’s Pursuit Of Maiden Title
Paras Dogra earlier in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season - File
Paras Dogra Headbutt: Jammu And Kashmir Captain Fined 50 Per Cent Match Fees For Ranji Trophy Final Incident - Report
Related Content

Sheesh Mahal It was Maharajas’ main seat till 1925, when maharaja Hari Singh moved to the Hari Niwas Palace in the northern part of Jammu.

During the Dogra dynasty,the complex served as the core for all the administrative and Military headquarters. After independence the Mubarak Mandi complex was used for several Jammu Kashmir Governmnt’s offices including the state High Court and Lower courts. The High Courts was shifted from Mubarak Mandi in 1994 while Lower Courts and other Government offices were relocated in 2006.

After the shifting of offices, a renovation project was initiated. Now Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex is set to undergo a transformation with Rs 144 crore earmarked for its conservation and development under a comprehensive master plan. The restoration project, which includes adaptive reuse of the heritage structures, aims to revive the beauty of the iconic site.

A portion of the complex has now been converted into the Dogra Art Museum, which houses a valuable collection of miniature paintings, royal artifacts, and manuscripts, showing insights into the region’s rich history. The miniatures are from the art institutions of the region around. It does, however, include a gold-painted set of bow-arrows, some of which is said to have been inherited from Mughal rule era. The Sheesh Mahal is wholly composed of glass. The Dogra Art Museum is housed in the Pink Hall and houses paintings of Kangra, Jammu, and Basohli paintings. The pink hall comes from an area of the Mahal’s pink painted walls. The Gol-Ghar portion is located in the complex’s southern wing.

It has four stories and looks out over the splendor of quiet waters in Tawi River from a considerable height, as it is built on a hillock that houses old city areas in the interior side. The palace’s rooms and galleries were utilised for formal banquets and festivities. The Dogra Art Museum is located at the famous ‘Pink Hall’ and features an extensive collection of miniature arts and crafts in various styles from the region. The other part of it is currently under renovation and soon will be open to the public with an in house restaurant, crafts bazaar and other amenities.

As someone who’s a native-born and brought up in the city, watching Mubarak Mandi complex infuses a sense of pride and great feeling especially at night and during festive occasions when it gets lit with colourful lights, reminiscence of the grand royal aura it must have carried in the past. Visit to the complex and walk along its corridors induces a splendid feeling of this historical structure not just as it being a timeless piece of gem, but importantly as striking semblance of imposing Dogra Identity. While the government is doing its duty in trying to protect and preserve it, the older citizens are bound to tell tales of history related with the Mubarak Mandi complex to younger generations, lest this is forgotten!

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
    PHOTOS
    ×

    Today Sports News

    Cricket News

    1. RCB Vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl First

    2. MS Dhoni Fit To Play In IPL 2026? CSK Provide Latest Update

    3. Fan Denied Entry At Melbourne's Junction Oval For Wearing 'Free Imran Khan' T-Shirt During Sheffield Shield Final

    4. IPL Dispatch: MLAs Find 'Compromise' Ahead Of RCB Vs SRH Opener; Ashwin Makes 'Doosra' Choice

    5. RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Daniel Vettori Updates on Pat Cummins’ Return To Action

    Football News

    1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

    2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

    3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

    4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

    5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

    Tennis News

    1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

    2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

    3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

    4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

    5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

    Badminton

    1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

    2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

    3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

    4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

    5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

    Trending Stories

    National News

    1. Day In Pics: March 27, 2026

    2. West Asia War Hits Home: Azadpur Mandi Vendors Struggle As Rising LPG Prices Impact Livelihoods

    3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

    4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

    5. Activists, Students Protest Passage Of Transgender Persons (Protection Of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026

    Entertainment News

    1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

    2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

    3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

    4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

    5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

    US News

    1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

    2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

    3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

    4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

    5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

    World News

    1. Iran-Linked Hackers Breach FBI Chief Kash Patel’s Personal Email, Leak Files

    2. US-Israel-Iran War: UN Warns Of Humanitarian Crisis In Lebanon; Israel Plans For More Attacks On Iran

    3. Is Former President Hassan Rouhani Trump’s Most Pragmatic Bet For Regime Change?

    4. Heritage Under Attack In Iran

    5. Iran Rejects Trump’s 15-Point Plan, Sets Five Conditions To End War

    Latest Stories

    1. James Tolkan Dies At 94: Back To The Future And Top Gun Star Passes Away

    2. PM Modi Lacks Courage to Oppose Israel's Actions In West Bank: Jairam Ramesh

    3. MS Dhoni Fit To Play In IPL 2026? CSK Provide Latest Update

    4. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: US And Israeli Forces Srike Tehran And Isfahan As War On Iran Reaches One Month

    5. Emergency at Delhi IGI Airport as IndiGo Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Scare

    6. IMAX India VP Faces Backlash Over ‘Project Hail Mary’ Shows, Calls Fan Reaction ‘Tantrum’

    7. Weekly Horoscope For March 29–April 4, 2026: Growth and Challenges Ahead for Aries, Gemini and Scorpio

    8. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today?