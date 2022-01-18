Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the restoration and renovation works of the iconic Mubarak Mandi Complex here, an official spokesman said. He directed the officials concerned to expedite the works for early completion of the project, taken up to restore the heritage palaces of Dogra rulers in northern Jammu.

Mubarak Mandi, overlooking River Tawi, was the main seat of power till 1925 after which the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh moved to Hari Niwas Palace, less than 10 km away. Few years ago, the Jammu and Kashmir government had prepared a detailed project report, according to which the restoration works would cost Rs 53 crore. This amount was later revised to Rs 150 crore and it further escalated to Rs 253.92 crore in June 2008.

The spokesman said the Lieutenant Governor, who is also the chairman of the Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society, undertook a comprehensive review of various works under execution in view of transforming the Mubarak Mandi Complex as a major tourist attraction. Sinha was briefed about the amount of works completed at different buildings of the complex, the financial progress achieved under various schemes, and measures to improve connectivity and access to the complex, the spokesman said.

