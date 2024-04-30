J&K Floods: Heavy Rain Damage 12 Houses In Kishtwar; Omar Abdullah Visits Flood-Affected Handwara

The Kashmir region of Jammu and Kashmir has been lashed by rains over the last three days. Almost twelve houses in the Kishtwar district has been damaged leading to authorities stay on high alert.
Authorities on Monday reviewed flood control and mitigation preparations in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district as the level of water in rivers started rising due to incessant rainfall.
Houses Damaged Due To Heavy Rains And Flood
An official spokesperson told PTI, "Administration has put the disaster response machinery on high alert amid heavy rains being experienced in the region from the last four days."
The twelve houses that were damaged were located in Tehsil Nagseni, Mughalmaidan, and Kishtwar areas.
In Nagseni, one house made of temporary materials was completely destroyed, while seven houses and two mud houses in Mughalmaidan suffered partial damage because of the heavy rainfall, reportedly.
Similarly, a house and a cow shed suffered major damages, while a mud house and private school building were partially damaged in Kishtwar tehsil, he added.
The spokesman said the administration promptly relocated the affected families to nearby safe places, while the Red Cross team is actively involved in delivering relief material and essential support to the affected people.
In response to the situation, the public has been advised to avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable spots.
According to PTI, Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat as emphasized the need for different departments to work closely together and create a plan to quickly respond to any flood-like situation in the district during a recent meeting.
Bhat, who also leads the District Disaster Management Authority, highlighted the importance of continuously watching flood-prone areas and making sure that important information about flood alerts, evacuation sites, and transportation plans reaches people promptly.
The deputy commissioner also directed strengthening of communication with ground-level staff and people to ensure information is available about rescue measures and avoid panic.
The Srinagar chief medical officer (CMO) was directed to ensure that important machinery and medicines at health institutions are kept at safe places, the official said.
The CMO was also asked to evolve standard operating procedures and ensure personnel are fully acquainted with their responsibilities.
Omar Abdullah Visits Flood-affected Areas Of Kupwara
JKNC leader Omar Abdullah who visited the flood-affected areas of Handwara in Kupwara district, told reporters, “Considering that the situation here is very bad, I stopped my campaign and decided to come here to examine the situation.”