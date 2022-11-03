Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Jamia Millia Islamia Students Demand Reopening Of Hostels

Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students staged a protest on Thursday demanding the opening of hostels that have remained shut for over two years owing to the Covid pandemic.

Protest at Jamia Millia Islamia university
Protest at Jamia Millia Islamia university PTI Photo

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 9:34 pm

The students raised slogans and held placards that read 'Reopen hostels', and 'Jamia administration wake up', among others. 

The students claimed that the protest has been extended till late evening, even as a notice was issued later in the day that said JMI vice chancellor Najma Akhtar has approved the reopening of the hostel for boys and girls.

Third-year student Swaleh Ansari said, "Nearly 500-700 students participated in the protests. We are sitting here since 1 pm but no official has come out. 

Jamia Millia Islamia has multiple hostels for girls and boys students with a maximum capacity of 4,000 students. 

The notification issued by the varsity read, "The vice-chancellor, JMI, has approved that the opening process of all the hostels of boys' and girls', where the renovation work has been completed, be started immediately as decided in the meeting of Deans of Faculties held on 02.11.2022."

"All Provosts of the Hall of Boys' and Girls' Residences are, therefore, requested to start the process of renewal/new allotment in a time-bound manner so that students may use the hostel facilities after winter vacation," it added.

(Inputs from PTI)

