Jaishankar-Wang Meeting: Talks On 'Full Respect' For LAC, Disengagement At India-China Border | Details

Since the 2020 India-China standoff at Ladakh's Galwan Valley, India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas. The Jaishankar-Wang talks came amid the dragging border row in eastern Ladakh that entered its fifth year in May.

S Jaishankar Wang Yi Vientiane Meeting
EAM S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi | Photo: PTI
In a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thuesday in the Laotian capital Vientiane, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar underlined the need to ensure "full respect" for the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and past agreements to "stabilise" and "rebuild" ties with Beijing.

According to PTI, the two leaders, who are in Vientiane to participate in the meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), also held discussions on the urgent need to give strong guidance to complete the disengagement process following the 2020 military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas. The Jaishankar-Wang talks came amid the dragging border row in eastern Ladakh that entered its fifth year in May.

What did Jaishankar say?

"Met with Communist Party of China Politburo member and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Vientiane today. Continued our ongoing discussions about our bilateral relationship. The state of the border will necessarily be reflected on the state of our ties," Jaishankar said in a post on X after meeting with Wang on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meetings.

"Our ability to ensure that they are stable and forward looking is essential both for the prospects of Asia and that of the multipolar world," Jaishankar was quoted as saying by a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

"There are also issues on which our interests converge. In our previous meeting we had both agreed in this regard. The challenge has been to proceed in that direction," Jaishankar said.

"Excellency, you are also aware that the disturbance to peace and tranquillity in our border areas has cast a shadow on our ties for the last four years. We have both made considerable efforts to resolve the related issues", EAM Jaishankar added.

He noted that "our endeavour is to complete that process and ensure that there is full respect for the Line of Actual Control and the agreements that we have signed in the past.

"I hope that today’s meeting will allow us to give stronger guidance to our officials in that regard," he told Wang.

"Insofar as our bilateral ties are concerned, we also agreed that they are best handled through the approach of three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity. You will also appreciate that the state of the border will necessarily be reflected on the state of our ties," Jaishankar added in his opening remarks.

What did Wang say?

Sharing his thoughts on the same line as that of Jaishankar, Wang said that China-India relations have an important impact beyond the bilateral scope and expressed hope on the two sides meeting each other halfway and figure out the right way to get along.

Wang also stressed that it is in the interests of both sides for China-India relations to return to the right track, and it is also the common expectation of the "Global South" countries.

MEA Statement on S Jaishankar-Wang Yi meet

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the meeting gave the two ministers an opportunity to review the situation since their last meeting at Astana on July 4.

Both sides will hold an early meeting of the Working Mechanism on Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) to take the discussions forward, the statement said.

"Their talks focussed on finding an early resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to stabilise and rebuild bilateral relations," it said.

"Both Ministers agreed on the need to work with purpose and urgency to achieve complete disengagement at the earliest. Peace and tranquillity on the borders and respect for LAC are essential for normalcy in bilateral relations," the MEA said.

Both sides must fully abide by relevant bilateral agreements, protocols, and understandings reached between the two Governments in the past.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the global and regional situation, the MEA added.

What did Chinese foreign ministry say?

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry, in a statement, said that Wang emphasised that in the face of the current complex international situation and severe global challenges, China and India, as two major developing countries and two emerging economies living next to each other, should strengthen dialogue and communication.

The two countries should also enhance understanding and mutual trust, properly handle contradictions and differences, and develop mutually beneficial cooperation.

Both sides should take responsibility for history, the people and the world, and rationally transcend contradictions, differences and frictions to promote the improvement and stable and sustainable development of China-India relations, the statement quoted the Chinese foreign minister as saying.

