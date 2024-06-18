National

'Modi Ji Will Not Be Intimidated': Taiwan's Response To China's Outrage Over Its Relations With India

Taiwanese Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang said, "This is a very unreasonable interference between two leaders congratulating each other."

PTI/AP
L: Prime Minister Narendra Modi | R: Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te Photo: PTI/AP
info_icon

Taiwan rubbished China's outrage over the exchange of greetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te and said that Beijing's reaction was an "unreasonable interference".

Tien Chung-kwang, Deputy Foreign Minister of Taiwan, said, "...I think Modi ji and our President will not be intimidated."

Noting that it is a very common thing for leaders to congratulate each other, Chung-kwang said, "Why do other people have something to say about it? I don't understand. This is a very unreasonable interference between two leaders congratulating each other."

A day after the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his victory.

"My sincere congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his election victory. We look forward to enhancing the fast-growing #Taiwan-#India partnership, expanding our collaboration on trade, technology & other sectors to contribute to peace & prosperity in the #IndoPacific," Lai had posted on X.

Responding to Lai, Modi had thanked the Taiwanese President for his "warm message". "I look forward to closer ties as we work towards mutually beneficial economic and technological partnership," he said in his X post.

Reacting to this exchange between the two leaders, China insisted that New Delhi should resisted Taiwanese authorities' "political calculations".

Addressing a media briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, "First of all, there is no such thing as 'president' of the Taiwan region."

“China opposes all forms of official interactions between the Taiwan authorities and countries having diplomatic relations with China. There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China,” she said.

Notably, China considers Taiwan as a rebel province that must be reunified with the mainland, even if it has to be done by force.

Though India and Taiwan do not share formal diplomatic relations, trade and economic relations have been expanding at a steady pace in the last few years.

On relations with India in terms of trade and culture, Taiwanese Deputy Foreign Ministry said, "...A lot of Indian students studying in Taiwan would be the ones to lead our businesses in India. It is already happening...Those who want to study in Taiwan are most welcome."

