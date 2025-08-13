Jaishankar To Visit Moscow For Key Talks With Lavrov And Putin Amid US Tariff Over Russian Oil

Two-day trip to focus on bilateral cooperation, Putin’s upcoming India visit, Ukraine conflict, and India’s energy ties with Russia.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sanandita Chakraborty
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rep Image
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and S Jaishankar
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Moscow next week for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

  • The visit comes days after NSA Ajit Doval’s Moscow trip and amid US tariffs on Indian goods over continued purchases of discounted Russian crude oil.

  • Agenda includes finalising details of Putin’s India visit, reviewing bilateral cooperation, and discussions on the Ukraine conflict.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to travel to Moscow next week for a two-day official visit, where he will hold wide-ranging talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. He is likely to call on President Vladimir Putin, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

According to PTI, the trip follows National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s recent meetings in Moscow with Putin and senior Russian officials, and comes at a time when India’s ties with the United States are under some strain over New Delhi’s continued procurement of Russian crude oil.

According to Russian foreign ministry deputy spokesperson Aleksey Fadeyev, the foreign ministers will discuss “the most important issues of the bilateral agenda.” Jaishankar is also expected to co-chair the 26th session of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic, Scientific-Technological and Cultural Cooperation alongside First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

S Jaishankar meets Xi Jinping - X/@DrSJaishankar via PTI Photo
Jaishankar Meets Xi, Urges United Stand Against Terrorism AT SCO

BY Outlook News Desk

Preparations for Putin’s planned visit to India later this year along with reviewing trade, economic, cultural, and technological cooperation. India’s energy imports from Russia are expected to be high on the agenda, as reported by PTI.

The visit comes days after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, raising the overall duty to 50 per cent, as a penalty for India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. 

India began increasing its intake of discounted Russian crude following Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russia’s share of India’s total oil imports has since jumped from just 1.7 per cent in 2019–20 to 35.1 per cent in 2024–25, making it India’s top supplier.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to President Putin to visit India later this year for the 23rd Annual Bilateral Summit. - File photo
PM Modi Speaks To Putin, Discusses Ukraine War, Extends Invitation To Visit India

BY Outlook News Desk

The Ukraine conflict is expected to feature in the Moscow talks. India has consistently called for resolving the war through dialogue and diplomacy, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi having conveyed to both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the conflict cannot be resolved on the battlefield and should be ended without delay.

During his visits to Moscow in July last year and to Kyiv the following month, Modi emphasised the urgency of direct talks between the two sides to secure peace.

Jaishankar’s upcoming trip is seen as part of an ongoing high-level engagement aimed at balancing India’s strategic ties with Russia while navigating geopolitical frictions with the West.

US President Donald Trump - AP
Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil Imports 'Big Blow' To Moscow: Trump Ahead Of Alaska Talks

BY Outlook News Desk

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son