Jairam Ramesh Slams Modi Govt Over Russia Supplying Jet Engines to Pakistan

Congress leader says Russia’s move shows failure of Modi’s “image-driven” diplomacy despite India’s protests.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Jairam Ramesh criticised the Modi government for not preventing Russia from supplying RD-93MA engines for Pakistan’s Chinese-made JF-17 fighter jets.

  • He said the decision reflects India’s diplomatic failure and prioritisation of “image-building” over national interest.

  • The deal has raised concerns about India-Russia ties and Pakistan’s enhanced air capabilities after Operation Sindoor.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the Modi government on Saturday for allowing Russia to supply Pakistan's fleet of Chinese-made JF-17 fighters with cutting-edge RD-93MA engines despite India's repeated protests. Ramesh questioned the government's diplomatic efforts, claiming that image-building takes precedence over the interests of the country for the government. 

“The Modi government must explain why Russia – once India’s most reliable strategic ally – has chosen to ignore New Delhi’s appeals and proceed with supplying advanced RD-93MA engines to Pakistan’s fleet of Chinese-made JF-17 fighter jets,” Ramesh said in a post on X. 

“This development underscores yet another failure of Prime Minister Modi’s personalised brand of diplomacy, which prioritises image-building and global spectacle over national interests,” he added.

“India remains unable to diplomatically isolate Pakistan. Instead, Pakistan’s leadership — including its Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose communally poisonous statements provided the immediate backdrop to the Pahalgam terror attack — is being courted very warmly by President Donald Trump and supplied weapons by President Vladimir Putin, all while enjoying unqualified backing from China during Operation Sindoor,” Ramesh added.

“The government owes the nation an explanation as to why a long-time and trusted partner like Russia is now providing military support to Pakistan, even as India continues to purchase S-400 missile systems and negotiates for Su-57 stealth fighters from Moscow. This development underscores yet another failure of Prime Minister Modi’s personalised brand of diplomacy, which prioritises image-building and global spectacle over national interests,” Ramesh wrote.

The Congress communications chief claimed that “years of high-profile summits, choreographed photo opportunities with hugs, and grandstanding on the world stage have failed to yield substantive outcomes”.

Russia and Pakistan's agreement on the RD-93MA engine has sparked worries about how it could affect ties between India and Russia.  The enhanced engine would improve the capabilities of the JF-17 fighter jet, which is a vital part of Pakistan's air force and was co-developed with China.  Particularly in the wake of Operation Sindoor, India has voiced worries regarding the possible threat presented by these jets.

India has concerns about Russia's plan to deliver the engines in defiance of India's protests, in addition to the JF-17's capabilities.  According to reports, India's reservations were voiced by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in June 2025, but Russia has moved forward with the contract.  According to AP Singh, the head of the Indian Air Force, the JF-17 might have been employed against India during Operation Sindoor.

