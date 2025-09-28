Russia Unleashes Massive Drone And Missile Barrage On Ukraine Attacks Ongoing

Acccording to The Gurdian, the assault marks a significant intensification of Russia's long-range strikes, following a pattern of increasingly frequent and large-scale operations in recent months. Independent monitors, including the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), have noted that such barrages have escalated since bilateral talks in Istanbul earlier this year failed to yield progress toward peace. The attacks are still ongoing, with air raid sirens blaring and residents sheltering in metro stations and basements.