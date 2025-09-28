Russia Unleashes Massive Drone And Missile Barrage On Ukraine Attacks Ongoing

Approximately 44 missiles, comprising 34 Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles, 6 Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles, 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and 2 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

Russian Invasion Of Ukraine; Russias missile and drone attack in Kyiv
Russia-Ukraine War | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Russia launched over 40 missiles and hundreds of drones, including Kh-101, Kalibr, Iskander-M, and Kinzhal systems, targeting Kyiv and eight other Ukrainian regions, with attacks ongoing as of September 28, 2025.

  • At least one death in Zaporizhzhia, multiple injuries, and extensive destruction in Kyiv suburbs like Sofiivska Borschahivka, with fires and damaged civilian infrastructure reported.

  • NATO deployed assets like an Australian E-7 Wedgetail for defense coordination, while Ukraine's air defenses intercepted several missiles; global leaders condemned Russia's escalation amid stalled peace talks.

Russia launched a major barrage of drones and missiles targeting Ukraine early Sunday morning. Ukrainian officials described the attack as a deliberate escalation, while air defenses continue to intercept incoming threats.

Acccording to The Gurdian, the assault marks a significant intensification of Russia's long-range strikes, following a pattern of increasingly frequent and large-scale operations in recent months. Independent monitors, including the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), have noted that such barrages have escalated since bilateral talks in Istanbul earlier this year failed to yield progress toward peace. The attacks are still ongoing, with air raid sirens blaring and residents sheltering in metro stations and basements.

Targets spanned nine regions, with the heaviest focus on Kyiv and its metropolitan area. Strikes hit residential suburbs like Sofiivska Borschahivka, where multiple homes and apartment buildings were severely damaged, trapping residents amid rubble and flames. Other affected areas include Bila Tserkva, Bohuslav, Vasylkiv, and Irpin in Kyiv Oblast; Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi in Odesa Oblast; Starokostyantyniv in Khmelnytskyi Oblast; Konotop in Sumy Oblast; and Zaporizhzhia City.

