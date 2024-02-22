Jadavpur University Female Student Levels Sexual Harassment Charges Against Professor

A first-year postgraduate female student of Jadavpur University has accused a senior faculty member of sexually harassing her during an ongoing semester examination.

In an email sent to JU Registrar Snehamanju Basu on Wednesday night, the student expressed apprehension that the accused teacher, a former head of the department, might harm her academic career. Copies of the mail were sent to the UGC chairman, state women's commission chairperson and Jadavpur police station.

Basu told PTI that she has received the mail and forwarded it to the internal inquiry complaint committee for a speedy and impartial probe. A copy of the mail was made available to PTI on Thursday.

The Journalism and Mass Communication department student alleged that the accused teacher got her “uncomfortably frisked in front of male students” during the first-semester examination recently alleging she was cheating but, she claimed, nothing was found.