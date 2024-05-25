National

Jadavpur Teachers' Body Urges Bengal Govt Not To Halt Career Advancement Scheme For Professors

JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI that it's quite surprising that the state government recently issued an order to suspend CAS to comply with the election Model Code of Conduct, despite five phases of polls having already concluded.

JUTA said promotion of professors should not be halted
info_icon

Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) on Saturday said promotion of professors under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) procedure, as per UGC guidelines, should not be halted by the West Bengal higher education department as academic assessment is an ongoing process.

JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI that it's quite surprising that the state government recently issued an order to suspend CAS to comply with the election Model Code of Conduct, despite five phases of polls having already concluded.

"It's noteworthy that CAS is continuing for recruitment of teachers and other university officials in a few states during the same period, even though those states are also undergoing the electoral process," he remarked.

Roy mentioned that JUTA had sent a letter to the higher education department on May 23, urging the state authorities to rescind the order, which could disrupt the academic functioning of the university. "If the order is not revoked, we will be forced to resort to non-cooperation," he added.

The All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA) also passed a resolution echoing similar demands and urged the university executive council to address the issue.

A senior official from the higher education department clarified that since the model code of conduct is currently in effect, the order will cease to be valid after June 4, the day election results are announced.

"No teaching or non-teaching staff will be adversely affected by the notice, and they will receive all the benefits under CAS. Only the evaluation process will be temporarily suspended," the official added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: Class 10 Results To Come Out Next | Know Date, Time, Website mahresult.nic.in
  2. 33 Naxalites Surrender Before Security Forces In Chhattisgarh
  3. UP: 14-Year-Old Raped, Impregnated By Relative In Meerut, Gives Birth To Stillborn Baby
  4. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections: East Delhi Battle - Harsh Malhotra vs Kuldeep Kumar
  5. Independent MLA Rakesh Daulatabad Dies Of Heart Attack In Gurugram
Entertainment News
  1. Badshah Ends Feud With Honey Singh: ‘Was Unhappy Because Of Misunderstanding'
  2. Dolly Parton Unveils A New Attraction At Dollywood Just Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend
  3. Kunal Kemmu Chooses Intimate Celebrations At Home For His 41st Birthday
  4. Amidst Separation Rumours Dalljiet Kaur Accuses Husband Nikhil Patel Of Having Extramarital Affair
  5. Anjali Tatrari Turns From Boss Lady To Loudmouth For Her Duplicate Role In 'Vanshaj'
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Evergrowing Bopanna 'Adapting And Enjoying' Despite Clay Not Being The Biggest Strength
  2. French Open 2024: Djokovic 'Worried' Ahead Of Roland Garros Title Defence
  3. Boxing World Qualifiers: Abhimanyu Beats Nikolov In Thrilling Clash To Advance
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Beats B Ongbamrungphan To Seal Her Spot In Malaysia Masters Final
  5. La Liga: Diego Simeone Concedes 'Not Easy' For Los Rojiblancos To Compete With Real Madrid
World News
  1. Dolly Parton Unveils A New Attraction At Dollywood Just Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend
  2. Russia: 12 Children Injured After Strong Wind Blows Off School Roof In Krasnodar
  3. US Family Infected With Brain Worms After Eating Undercooked Bear Meat
  4. Kenya Gold Mine Collapse: 5 Dead, 2 Injured After Illegal Gold Mine Collapses In Northern Kenya
  5. Al Roker Freezes Internet By Participating In Viral "Boyfriend" Trend
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 3 PM Voter Turnout At 49.2%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In UP
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Beats B Ongbamrungphan To Seal Her Spot In Malaysia Masters Final
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest