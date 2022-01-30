Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
J&K: Lashkar, JeM Militants Killed In Two Separate Overnight Encounters With Security Forces

According to a police official, four terrorists were killed in the encounter in Naira area of Pulwama while one militant was killed in Chrar-i-Sharief area of the central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir killed 5 terrorists in two separate overnight encounters. - PTI

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 9:18 am

Security forces gunned down five terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfits, including a self-styled commander in two separate overnight encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, police confirmed on Sunday.

The gunfights, which broke out on Saturday night, took place in Pulwama and Budgam districts of the Kashmir valley.

While four terrorists were killed in the encounter in Naira area of Pulwama, in south Kashmir, one ultra was killed in Chrar-i-Sharief area of the central Kashmir's Budgam district, a police official said.

He said the four terrorists killed in Pulwama gunfight belonged to JeM.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter, the official said.

In the encounter at Chrar-i-Sharief, one terrorists affiliated with LeT outfit was killed, he said. 

Incriminating material, including an AK 56 rifle, was recovered from the encounter site, he added. 

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the killing of the five terrorists, including JeM commander Zahid Wani, was a big success for the security forces.

"05 #terrorists of #Pakistan sponsored proscribed #terror outfits LeT & JeM killed in dual #encounters in last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani & a Pakistani terrorist among the killed.Big #success for us," the IGP Kashmir said in a tweet. 

