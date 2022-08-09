Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
International Passengers May Not Need To Upload Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate On Suvidha Portal

The government may abolish the mandate that requires international passengers to upload their Covid-19 vaccine certificate before traveling to India.

Covid-19 vaccine certificate may not be necessary for international passengers visiting India. Representational Image

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 12:21 pm

The government is actively considering doing away with a provision that requires international passengers to upload their Covid vaccine certificate or RT-PCR negative report on the Air Suvidha portal before coming to India.

However, the existing mandate of filling up a self-declaration form online on the portal will continue, official sources told PTI. Passengers have been complaining about the portal being periodically down, and difficulty in accessing forms, and uploading certificates, the sources said, adding the removal of the provision may come as a relief for them.

"The Civil Aviation Ministry recently sought inputs from the Union Health Ministry for removing the provision which requires international passengers to upload the Covid-19 vaccine certificate or the RT-PCR negative report on the Air Suvidha portal citing inconvenience faced by travelers," the sources said. "The health ministry is expected to give its go-ahead soon," the sources added.

The Aviation Ministry has been receiving feedback from travelers about the hassles they face while uploading the certificates prior to their travel. With international travel getting back to the pre-pandemic level, several countries have taken steps to relax requirements and restrictions for ease of travel, they said.

India logged 12,751 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,41,74,650, while the active cases have declined to 1,31,807, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll has climbed to 5,26,772 with 42 fatalities which include 10 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

