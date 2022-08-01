Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Instructions Given To Stop Mining Activities In Bharatpur's Pasopa Village: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said instructions have been issued by the government to stop all mining activities in the area, adding that the land will be transferred to the forest department.

undefined
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 8:08 am

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said instructions have been given by his government to stop all mining activities in Pasopa village of Bharatpur and the land will be transferred to the forest department.

Gehlot met seers, public representatives and a delegation of villagers from Pasopa and nearby villages at the chief minister's residence here and assured them that all their demands will be fulfilled.

In a statement, the chief minister said keeping in mind the demand of the seers, the government has already given in-principle consent to ban all types of mining in the area, which is of religious importance. Despite this, the death of Mahant Vijaydas is unfortunate, he added.

Related stories

Agencies Such As ED, CBI 'Working Under Centre's Pressure', Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot Announces Two-year Relaxation For Upcoming Job Recruitments

Das immolated himself earlier this month during a protest against mining activities in the area.

The chief minister said instructions have been issued by the government to stop all mining activities in the area, adding that the land will be transferred to the forest department.

He said earlier also, on the demand of seers, the government had closed mines in the area and currently, the process to close 46 mines and shift those elsewhere is on.

The delegation demanded that the process be completed in two months and the government assured it of positive action within the time frame, the statement said.

Gehlot said it takes time to convince the villagers whose livelihood is dependent on the mines but still, the work has progressed rapidly.

The delegation also presented its demands to the chief minister for the protection of the hills of the Brij region and for various development works at Pasopa.

Tags

National Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Public Representatives Pasopa Village Forest Department Mining Activities Brij Region India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

Live Streaming Of Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh, First T20: How To Watch ZIM Vs BAN Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh, First T20: How To Watch ZIM Vs BAN Cricket Match Live