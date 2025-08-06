Indian Airports On Maximum Alert After Security Bureau Warns Of Potential Threats

Airport directors to convene special Airline Passenger Service Committee meetings advising all agencies to issue preventive measures.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saswat Mishra
Updated on:
Updated on:
BCAS issues alert putting nationwide airport on alert
Indian airports on high alerts after BCAS warning Photo: The India Today Group
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BCAS issues alert about potential threat in the aviation sector

  • All aviation sector on high alert following the threat

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has placed all Indian airports on maximum alert following intelligence inputs warning of potential threats from terrorists or “anti-social elements” between September 22 and October 2, 2025.

The civil aviation ministry’s security wing issued the advisory on August 4, directing immediate enhanced surveillance measures across all aviation installations including airports, airstrips, helipads, flying schools and training institutes.

“In view of the recent inputs received from the central security agency indicating a potential threat from anti-social elements or terrorist groups airports during September 22-October 02, 2025, all stakeholders at all airports are directed to enhance security measures at all the civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads," BCAS said in an advisory.

Sources said to PTI that the BCAS advisory is based on a specific input related to the activities of a Pakistani terror group.

Security personnel have been instructed to maintain round-the-clock maximum alert status while increasing patrolling across terminals, parking areas, perimeter zones and other vulnerable locations. Airports must also strengthen cityside security measures in coordination with local police forces reported, Hindustan Times.

Kolkata Airport On Alert Over Bomb Threat To IndiGo Flight - PTI
Kolkata Airport On Alert Over Bomb Threat To IndiGo Flight

BY Outlook News Desk

The directive extends to aircraft operators, both domestic and international, who must ensure rigorous security controls for all cargo and mail before loading onto commercial aircraft. Enhanced screening measures for mail parcels apply to both domestic and international shipments across all stations.

Airport authorities must strictly verify identification for all staff, contractors and visitors, with any unauthorized access to be immediately reported and denied. All CCTV systems require continuous operational monitoring, with suspicious behavior or unattended objects demanding immediate response.

New York-bound Air India flight faces security threat - PTI
Air India: New York-Bound Flight Faces Mid-Air Bomb Threat; Returns To Mumbai Airport

BY Outlook News Desk

BCAS has mandated close liaison with local police, the Central Industrial Security Force, Intelligence Bureau and other relevant agencies, ensuring prompt intelligence sharing amongst stakeholders.

Passengers will be advised to report suspicious activities and unattended luggage, with periodic announcements made where deemed appropriate. Emergency response teams and protocols must be reviewed and activated, with quick drills or briefings conducted where feasible, the advisory stated.

In this Aug. 22, 2024 file photo, security personnel conduct inspection of an Air India aircraft, in Thiruvananthapuram. - PTI
Ten Indian Flights Receive Bomb Threats In 48Hrs, Aviation Security On High Alert | Details

BY Outlook News Desk

Airport directors must convene special Airline Passenger Service Committee meetings, advising all agencies to implement precautionary measures preventing unlawful interference with civil aviation operations. Regional BCAS directors will ensure immediate special meetings across airports within their jurisdiction as per Hindustan Times.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance