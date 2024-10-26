National

'India Stands For 2-State Solution': Foreign Secretary Tells Parliamentary Panel On Israel-Palestine Crisis

In the presentation, the ministry reiterated India's position voiced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it wants the crisis to be defused through talks.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Photo: PTI
info_icon

An External Affairs Ministry delegation led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told a parliamentary panel on Friday that nearly 30,000 Indians are estimated to be staying in Israel, sources said.

About 9,000 construction workers and 700 farm workers have gone there as part of an agreement inked between the two countries before the conflict in West Asia broke out, they said, adding that they ministry highlighted its efforts to help the Indians living there.

In the presentation, the ministry reiterated India's position voiced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it wants the crisis to be defused through talks.

They added that some members in the meeting of the Standing Committee headed by Congress member Shashi Tharoor also raised the issues of recent agreement reached between India and China to address the border crisis in Ladakh sector and the plunge in India-Canada ties.

Iran’s ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi  - Tribhuvan Tiwari
The Two-State Solution To Israel-Palestine Is Dead And Gone: Iranian Envoy 

BY Seema Guha

Officials made short remarks on the two issue in the meeting whose primary agenda was Misri's briefing on the "Israel-Palestine Conflict".

Tharoor said later that it was a "very good discussion".

An opposition MP, they added, asked if India had shown biases for Israel in this conflict.

However, the delegation in its presentation gave details of India's humanitarian aid to the Palestinian authorities and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency to help Palestinian refugees.

Misri spoke of India's ties with Israel as well as Palestine, noting that Modi has been in touch with Israeli counter Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas.

Modi has condemned the Hamas's brutal targeting of Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023 and has also expressed concerns at civilian casualties in a hospital in Palestine, the delegation said in its presentation.

India stands for two-state solution reached through talks to end the crisis, it said, noting that the country was among the first nations to recognise Palestine.

The presentation said India evacuated over 1,300 Indian citizens and also some Nepalese from Israel following the war as part of 'Operation Ajay'.

Eastern Ladakh along LAC - null
India & China Agree To Restart Border Patrolling Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh

BY Outlook Web Desk

Misri also spoke on recent agreement between India and China over the border patrolling and disengagement of troops from Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

The ministry said that the India-China agreement will restore the situation which prevailed prior to the border crisis in 2020, sources said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Hosts Need Herculean Effort To Avert Historic Kiwi Series Win
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Pune Weather Forecast
  3. Tripura Vs Mumbai Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group A Round 3 Match
  4. Tamil Nadu Vs Chhattisgarh Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group D Round 3 Match
  5. Delhi Vs Assam Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group D Round 3 Match
Football News
  1. Injuries Holding Manchester United Back, Believes Coach Erik Ten Hag
  2. Premier League: Maresca Unfazed By Daunting Run Of Chelsea Fixtures
  3. Pep Guardiola Leaving Manchester City 'Wouldn't Be Surprising': Stuart Pearce
  4. Premier League: Man City Did Not Expect Rapid Palmer Rise, Believes Pearce
  5. Kerala Blasters Vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 Highlights: KBFC 1-3 BFC At Full-time
Tennis News
  1. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  2. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  3. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  2. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  3. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  4. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings
  5. Australia Vs Malaysia Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs MAS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. When I Am In Love With My Oppressors
  2. Why I Travel
  3. Idlis For Breakfast: A Search For Companionship
  4. Day In Pics: October 25, 2024
  5. White Beard, Curly Hair, Memories Of Past: How Nostalgia Works In Indian Politics
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. Israeli Airstrike Kills Three Journalists In Lebanon While They Slept
  2. Deep Dive | Episode 20 | US Presidential Elections and Abortion Rights
  3. Israel Continues To Strike Lebanon As Tensions Escalate In The Middle East
  4. Germany Increases Annual Visa Quota Of Skilled Indians Upto 90,000
  5. Pakistan: 10 Security Personnel Killed In Terror Attack In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs