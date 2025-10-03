India Slams Pakistan at UNHRC Over Minority Rights, Calls Out Hypocrisy

At Geneva session, India said Pakistan must address its own state-sponsored persecution instead of peddling propaganda on Kashmir.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
UNHRC representational image
info_icon
Summary of this article

  • India told the UNHRC that Pakistan, with one of the worst human rights records, should stop lecturing others.

  • New Delhi said Islamabad must confront systemic discrimination against its own minorities.

  • Reaffirming Kashmir’s status, India stressed its commitment to the VDPA and human rights principles.

At the UN Human Rights Council, India slammed Pakistan, stating that a nation with one of the worst human rights records in the world ought to address the widespread discrimination against religious minorities in its own society, including state-sponsored persecution.

“We find it deeply ironic that a country with one of the world’s worst human rights records seeks to lecture others,” Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India, Geneva, K S Mohammed Hussain said while speaking during a General Debate at the 60th Session of the Human Rights Council at Geneva.

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, left, and Gen. Syed Asim Munir wait for their meeting with President Donald Trump, in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Washington. - | Alex Brandon/AP
Pakistan PM Claims Shooting Down Seven Indian Aircraft, Nominates Trump For Nobel Peace Prize At UNGA

BY Outlook News Desk

“Their attempts to misuse this august forum with fabricated allegations against India only expose their hypocrisy. Instead of making baseless propaganda, they should confront the rampant State-sponsored persecution and systemic discrimination (of religious and ethnic minorities) that plague their own society,” Hussain said Tuesday without mentioning any country.

However, according to PTI, it was an obvious reference to Pakistan, whose envoy brought up the Kashmir problem in front of India.

Jammu and Kashmir "was, is, and shall forever" remain an essential part of India, the country has consistently told Pakistan.

UNHRC - File Photo; Representative image
India Tells Pakistan At UNHRC To Fix Economy And Rights Record, Stop Harbouring Terrorists

BY Outlook News Desk

Hussain added that India has been working tirelessly to achieve sustainable development and guarantee our people's full enjoyment of their human rights.  We must all reconfirm our dedication to the VDPA's principles.

The foundation established by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for the advancement and defence of human rights has been reinforced by the landmark Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action (VDPA), which was adopted following the World Conference on Human Rights in 1993.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
×

