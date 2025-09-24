India told UNHRC Pakistan must focus on economy, human rights and not terrorism.
Tyagi cited Pakistan’s “bombing its own people” in reference to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa blast.
India reiterated call for Pakistan to vacate “illegally occupied” territory in Kashmir.
India has said Pakistan should prioritise rebuilding its economy and improving its human rights record rather than harbouring terrorists or targeting its own population, in a sharp intervention at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva this week.
“A delegation that epitomises the antithesis of this approach continues to abuse this forum with baseless and provocative statements against India,” Tyagi said, according to PTI.
Without naming a specific incident, Tyagi appeared to refer to the explosion earlier this week in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where 24 people, including ten civilians and 14 militants, were killed. The blast took place at a compound in the Tirah Valley’s Matur Dara area in Khyber district, where bomb-making materials stored by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) reportedly went off.
“Focus on rescuing an economy on life support, a polity muzzled by military dominance, and a human rights record stained by persecution — perhaps once they find time away from exporting terrorism, harbouring UN-proscribed terrorists, and bombing their own people,” Tyagi said, PTI reported.
Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s provincial branch and local residents had claimed that an aerial strike triggered the Tirah Valley blast. However, the local administration denied this, saying the detonation was caused by explosives being used for bomb making.
Tyagi also reiterated India’s position on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), calling on Islamabad to vacate what he described as Indian territory under “illegal occupation”. “Instead of coveting our territory, they would do well to vacate the Indian territory under their illegal occupation,” he added.
