India Tells Pakistan At UNHRC To Fix Economy And Rights Record, Stop Harbouring Terrorists

At the UN Human Rights Council, India urged Pakistan to focus on its economic crisis and human rights failings instead of exporting terrorism and targeting civilians.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
UNHRC India Pakistan UNHRC, India statement UNHRC Geneva, Pakistan economy crisis
UNHRC File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India told UNHRC Pakistan must focus on economy, human rights and not terrorism.

  • Tyagi cited Pakistan’s “bombing its own people” in reference to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa blast.

  • India reiterated call for Pakistan to vacate “illegally occupied” territory in Kashmir.

India has said Pakistan should prioritise rebuilding its economy and improving its human rights record rather than harbouring terrorists or targeting its own population, in a sharp intervention at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva this week.

Kshitij Tyagi, Counsellor at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, made the remarks on Tuesday during the 60th regular session of the Council. He criticised the Pakistan delegation for using the platform to level “baseless and provocative” accusations against India.

UNHRC - null
India Condemns Attack on Qatar, Calls for Upholding Sovereignty at UNHRC

BY Outlook News Desk

“A delegation that epitomises the antithesis of this approach continues to abuse this forum with baseless and provocative statements against India,” Tyagi said, according to PTI.

Without naming a specific incident, Tyagi appeared to refer to the explosion earlier this week in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where 24 people, including ten civilians and 14 militants, were killed. The blast took place at a compound in the Tirah Valley’s Matur Dara area in Khyber district, where bomb-making materials stored by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) reportedly went off.

Related Content
Related Content

“Focus on rescuing an economy on life support, a polity muzzled by military dominance, and a human rights record stained by persecution — perhaps once they find time away from exporting terrorism, harbouring UN-proscribed terrorists, and bombing their own people,” Tyagi said, PTI reported.

India had slammed Pakistan after it referred to Jammu and Kashmir during a special session on Ukraine in the United Nations General Assembly - null
'Misusing Forum For Malicious Propaganda': India Slams Pakistan At UNHRC

BY Outlook News Desk

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s provincial branch and local residents had claimed that an aerial strike triggered the Tirah Valley blast. However, the local administration denied this, saying the detonation was caused by explosives being used for bomb making.

Tyagi also reiterated India’s position on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), calling on Islamabad to vacate what he described as Indian territory under “illegal occupation”. “Instead of coveting our territory, they would do well to vacate the Indian territory under their illegal occupation,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad Announcement Live Updates: Is Jurel Likely To Replace Pant? Find Out Which Spinner Could Make Surprise Entry

  2. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Record For Most Sixes In YODI's

  3. India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: What Happened Last Time IND Faced BAN In T20Is - Recap

  4. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: IND Vs BAN Preview, When And Where To Watch Super Four Match

  5. India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup: Ten Doeschate Praises IND's Composure Despite PAK’s On-Field Antics

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Missing From The Ballot: How DUSU Elections Silenced Marginalised Voices

  2. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  3. SC Allows CBI To Register Six More Cases In ‘Builder-Bank Nexus’ In NCR

  4. Ram-Rajya Should Come In Delhi, Durga Puja Cannot End At 10 PM: CM Rekha Gupta

  5. El Niño and La Niña in India: Causes, Climate Effects, and Weather Implications

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  2. At UN, Trump Slams ‘Globalist Institutions,’ Targets India, China Over Ukraine War

  3. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  4. Indonesia, EU Seal Landmark Trade Deal After Nearly A Decade of Talks

  5. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures