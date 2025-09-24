Without naming a specific incident, Tyagi appeared to refer to the explosion earlier this week in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where 24 people, including ten civilians and 14 militants, were killed. The blast took place at a compound in the Tirah Valley’s Matur Dara area in Khyber district, where bomb-making materials stored by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) reportedly went off.